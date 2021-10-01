Don Paul: It's a 50/50 weather weekend with signs of a warm October build

September turned out to be a rather warm month, in case you didn’t notice. We had five days of 80 degrees or higher, including two days when Buffalo reached 84. I can’t label this as exceptional, but Buffalo ended up with a mean temperature of 66.5 degrees, running 3.1 degrees above so-called normal. Rainfall was 5.28 inches, 1.18 inches above normal. The majority of the rainfall fell on nine days, with a maximum of a heavy 1.18 inches on the 12th. There were 12 days with no rainfall and two days with just a trace.
October has begun with seasonable mid-60s on a dry and partly to mostly sunny Friday. Moderation will follow quickly with temperatures moving back above average on what looks to be a beautiful Saturday. Cloud cover depiction in the models for Saturday afternoon is optimistic.
The sky will become mostly sunny, with a stiffening south-southwest breeze boosting the afternoon high to the low to mid-70s, about 8 or 9 degrees warmer than average.
The second 50 in our 50/50 weekend will begin before dawn on Sunday, meaning tailgaters are likely to encounter some scattered showers under a mostly cloudy sky. See the national Sunday morning forecast map from the Weather Prediction Center.
The area of low pressure moving into the Great Lakes will likely bring its showers into our region by dawn.
Newest model agreement is not very good on timing for the more numerous and somewhat heavier showers with this low. Some models are quick on the trigger for Sunday morning, with less activity during the game, as seen in this 7 a.m. depiction in one high-resolution model. Other models are more pessimistic for the afternoon hours.
Support Local Journalism
At this point, I’d advise Buffalo Bills fans to expect frequent showers with some rain-free periods. Temperatures will range in the upper 60s-low 70s. The stiff Saturday afternoon and overnight breeze, at least, will die out for the Sunday daytime hours, so wind will not be a major factor for the game. Bottom line: far from ideal, but not a total, constant washout. I will update this forecast as necessary in the comments section beneath the article on Saturday.
Showers will gradually thin out from west to east during Monday, but not end altogether. There will be a diminishing chance for at least a few spotty showers on Tuesday. After that, we have no signs of strong high pressure moving in to clear out the partly to mostly cloudy sky for much of next week. But even in the absence of abundant sunshine, our temperatures are still slated to be running warmer than the average low to mid-60s all next week. Most days we’ll top off in the low 70s.
In the six- to 10-day outlook, the Climate Prediction Center gives us a 60-70% probability of temperatures continuing to run warmer than normal.
CPC has this trend strengthening further in the eight- to 14-day period.
As for October, those who follow my work know I don’t typically place much stock in monthly outlooks, because uncertainty increases further out in time. At this time, warm signals remain strong for at least the first half of the month, and I have a little more confidence in this particular monthly outlook than usual.
Even so, greater uncertainty could still develop later in October, with active typhoons in the western Pacific. Some of these tropical cyclones will recurve to the northeast and transfer their energy toward North America. If and when such a recurvature occurs, such a development can “shake up” the upper air pattern over our continent, and produce significant changes not apparent at this time.
I’ll finish with the necessary caveat: if the warm October outlook verifies, it does not mean every single day will be warm. There will be some shorter cool interruptions. The outlook speaks to the expected mean, not daily, conditions.