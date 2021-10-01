Don Paul: It's a 50/50 weather weekend with signs of a warm October build

The area of low pressure moving into the Great Lakes will likely bring its showers into our region by dawn.

Newest model agreement is not very good on timing for the more numerous and somewhat heavier showers with this low. Some models are quick on the trigger for Sunday morning, with less activity during the game, as seen in this 7 a.m. depiction in one high-resolution model. Other models are more pessimistic for the afternoon hours.

At this point, I’d advise Buffalo Bills fans to expect frequent showers with some rain-free periods. Temperatures will range in the upper 60s-low 70s. The stiff Saturday afternoon and overnight breeze, at least, will die out for the Sunday daytime hours, so wind will not be a major factor for the game. Bottom line: far from ideal, but not a total, constant washout. I will update this forecast as necessary in the comments section beneath the article on Saturday.