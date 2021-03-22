Don Paul: It’s no drought, but we’re too dry

It continues to be the driest March on record in Buffalo. Just .13 inch of liquid has fallen in March, with the average through Sunday being 1.91 inches.
For the year, we’ve received just 4.04 inches, with the average at 7.58 inches. Our snow, at .6 inches, is 9.4 inches below average for the month. I think you get the picture. The air mass which will continue to dominate in our region into at least Wednesday morning brought afternoon relative humidity levels on Sunday in the teens, with even some single digit humidity at Jamestown and Wellsville. There is a burn ban in New York State until May, and now would be an especially bad time to undertake outdoor burning due to the combination of so much dry vegetation and low humidity.
In the multi-agency U.S. Drought Monitor, the area of abnormal dryness has expanded since a March 18 weekly report.
Abnormal dryness does not, by definition, constitute an actual drought. On Wednesday, we’ll examine the unusually large portion of the lower 48 states in true drought conditions, along with the seasonal outlook for worsening drought in many regions.
For Western New York, we still have several otherwise splendid days ahead of us this week, with some unseasonable warmth peaking on Thursday. Daytime high temperatures will run in the upper 60s away from the immediate lakeshore, as depicted by the Buffalo National Weather Service.
Some inland urban locations may reach or exceed 70 degrees Monday to Wednesday. Even with the possible arrival of a few scattered showers by Wednesday afternoon and more cloud cover, readings will still soar well into the 60s with the aid of a warm downslope southerly wind.
The majority of Wednesday will be rainfree. Wednesday night low temperatures will be in the 50s (the average low is in the upper 20s).
On Thursday, readings will get a little extra boost from a renewed downslope breeze with a cold front still west of us. Daytime highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s (the average high is in the upper 40s). Little rain will fall during the daytime hours. A more active period is likely during Thursday night into Friday as a vigorous low-pressure system finally makes its way into the Great Lakes with gustier winds and more moisture.
Showers will begin to increase Thursday night into early Friday morning, and there is potential for strong winds associated with this deeper storm system. At least a few thunderstorms are also likely ahead of this storm’s trailing cold front later Thursday night into early Friday as well which may also contain a few strong gusts.
As for rainfall amounts, this March will probably lose its status as the driest on record. However, current indications point to heaviest amounts staying north and west of Western New York. Here are Weather Prediction Center projected seven-day totals, with most of ours arriving Thursday night into early Friday.
A small shift in the storm’s track could still bring more helpful rain into our region.
The passage of this first storm system and probably another by Sunday night and Monday will bring cooler temperatures. Both recent runs of the American GFS and the European ECMWF models actually dare to suggest the appearance of some frozen precipitation. Almost needless to say, this far out in time makes such a scenario far from probable, but still possible.
If only one model depicted this possibility, I would tend to discount it. Three models (the Canadian GEM is in on this as well) is a different story, so it is worth mentioning. Any snow at this time of the year would probably be very much elevation-driven, meaning not much would accumulate at lower elevations.
Having laid out this chilled scenario, it’s only fair I finish up with a Climate Prediction Center note of warmth. In their experimental weeks 3-4 temperature probabilities outlook, CPC remains warm-hearted for early into mid-April.