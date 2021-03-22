Don Paul: It’s no drought, but we’re too dry

Some inland urban locations may reach or exceed 70 degrees Monday to Wednesday. Even with the possible arrival of a few scattered showers by Wednesday afternoon and more cloud cover, readings will still soar well into the 60s with the aid of a warm downslope southerly wind.

The majority of Wednesday will be rainfree. Wednesday night low temperatures will be in the 50s (the average low is in the upper 20s).

On Thursday, readings will get a little extra boost from a renewed downslope breeze with a cold front still west of us. Daytime highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s (the average high is in the upper 40s). Little rain will fall during the daytime hours. A more active period is likely during Thursday night into Friday as a vigorous low-pressure system finally makes its way into the Great Lakes with gustier winds and more moisture.

Showers will begin to increase Thursday night into early Friday morning, and there is potential for strong winds associated with this deeper storm system. At least a few thunderstorms are also likely ahead of this storm’s trailing cold front later Thursday night into early Friday as well which may also contain a few strong gusts.