Don Paul: Humidity dissipates as 80-degree temps return

Tuesday wasn’t the hottest day so far this year, but it was the steamiest. Dewpoints broached the 70-degree mark, with the lowest relative humidity of the day at a muggy 71%. Had temperatures moved higher into the 80s, most would have rated the day as oppressive. At least Buffalo only topped off at 81. If all this is reminding you how sticky it is, we have some change on the way. And, the final section of this article will focus on new evidence of accelerated warming in the Arctic having a better demonstrated link to periodic harsh wintry outbreaks, as counterintuitive as that may sound.

In just the first eight days of June, Buffalo’s mean temperature has been running 6.3 degrees above average, which is a large positive anomaly. Our rainfall for the month is just shy of average, but we remain about a third below average for the year. We need more rain. Distribution of what rain is coming will remain quite uneven, which is typical of summertime cellular convection. During Wednesday, a cold front will be sinking southward across Western New York and should be into Pennsylvania by early evening. This progression would favor any isolated heavier convective cells to occur well to the south, in the Southern Tier.