Don Paul: For Memorial Day weekend, the worst weather exits early

The storm system just to the west will be ushering one particularly nasty Friday, quite unlike any day we’ve had in a long while. An increasingly gusty, cold east-northeast wind with nearly steady rain developing will add to the chill, and hold daytime highs to the mid-40s, near 50.

There are two positives to add to this perspective. First, we’ll be getting the worst of the weather out of the way in advance of the actual weekend. Second, we really do need the rain. Buffalo is now running at just 1.06 of rain in this important growing season month, which is 1.61 inches below the average of 2.67 inches. For the year, our 9.66 inches is -5.11 inches, or more than a third below average. Friday’s rainfall should be the most impressive in recent weeks, especially south of the Thruway.