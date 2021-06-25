Don Paul: Extended stretch of muggy and unsettled conditions moving in

There will be plenty of tough calls for local meteorologists over the next week, particularly in attempting to time sporadic rounds of convection which will be in Western New York for only a minority of the time. Up until Thursday and Friday morning, we’ve been basking in low humidity with dew points in the low 50s, with a moist and more unstable air mass being held off just to our west.
There is a blocking ridge of high pressure near the East Coast with a nearly stalled frontal boundary accompanied by a rich supply of Gulf moisture not far to our west. This front will now begin to draw a little closer, up to a point. The late Saturday forecast surface map shows the basic picture.
The front will be just close enough to allow some infrequent scattered showers and thunderstorms to show up from time to time in Western New York. The dark green area is where showers and storms will be heavier and more frequent, close to the front and dew points in the upper 60s and oppressive 70s. Timing our infrequent rounds of convection will become nearly an exercise in futility further out in time, with the highest confidence – naturally – for the earliest disturbance in the flow arriving first, on early Saturday. A high-resolution model depicts round one, beginning around the predawn hours of Saturday.
Yet even in this earliest outbreak, there is poor model agreement on coverage and timing, and on the follow-up for Saturday afternoon as to how much more scattered convection may show up, if any. There is confidence on occasional activity, but confidence is low on timing and spacing between rounds of convection. Several models are showing no activity Saturday afternoon, with just breezy, very warm and humid conditions. Still, I won’t rule out a few cells popping up in the afternoon, despite this model depiction.
Dew points will be in the uncomfortable mid-60s, but the stiff south-southwest 15-25 mph breeze will help. For Lake Erie boaters, wave heights will run as high as 2-4 feet both days. On Lake Ontario, heights could occasionally top off as high as 6 feet Saturday morning, subsiding to 2-4 feet both afternoons. Thunderstorm hazards will be greatest Saturday morning. Keep an eye on the western horizon, boaters.
The heat and humidity will amplify somewhat on Sunday and Monday. The Buffalo National Weather Service created a graphic to point out the increasing heat indices.
Sunday’s high temperature will reach the upper 80s to near 90, accompanied by the higher dew points but with a helpful stiff breeze. The risk of convection looks lowest on Sunday compared to the rest of the period.
As we get into a steamy Monday, occasional convection becomes more likely again but still with extensive rainfree periods. The blocking east coast ridge will continue to slow any eastward progress of the frontal boundary. For example, this is the projected Tuesday surface map.
It isn’t until Thursday and Friday that the front crawls near or over us, which means we’ll be unsettled and humid through the entire period.
With slowly increasing cloud cover and likely more frequent rounds of occasional convection, temperatures will gradually edge down from Monday and Tuesday’s upper 80s to around 80 on Thursday. We may finally make it back into the upper 70s by Friday.
Because of the distance of frontal boundary, most of the heavy rainfall totals by early Monday will lie to our north and west.
Even out to seven days, the week’s totals are likely to be far greater in the same corridor.
The Southern Tier is in better soil moisture and streamflow shape, but some parts of the Niagara Frontier are still in fairly serious need of rain. Buffalo is running 6.35 inches below average for the year, which is more than a third of our normal precipitation.
Looking out past the next seven days, the upper air pattern favors a weaker probability of warmer than average temperatures in Western New York, but no sharp cooling is in sight at this time.
In the extended range upper air ensembles, the projected pattern around July 4 favors the hot ridge of high pressure to be back over the Pacific Northwest, which would bring seasonable temperatures in the Great Lakes.