Don Paul: Extended stretch of muggy and unsettled conditions moving in

There will be plenty of tough calls for local meteorologists over the next week, particularly in attempting to time sporadic rounds of convection which will be in Western New York for only a minority of the time. Up until Thursday and Friday morning, we’ve been basking in low humidity with dew points in the low 50s, with a moist and more unstable air mass being held off just to our west.

There is a blocking ridge of high pressure near the East Coast with a nearly stalled frontal boundary accompanied by a rich supply of Gulf moisture not far to our west. This front will now begin to draw a little closer, up to a point. The late Saturday forecast surface map shows the basic picture.