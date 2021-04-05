Don Paul: Drought is spreading, and now Western New York included

Compared to the drought status over much of the west, our situation is much less serious. Before anyone assumes the large portions of the west under “exceptional” drought can be dismissed with “but they’re always very dry out there,” you have to keep in mind the exceptional classification is relative to normal climatology in this arid region. In other words, it’s incredibly dry even compared to normal low soil moisture in the exceptional area, and has been for a long time in order to be classified as such.

The April drought outlook keeps our current moderate drought classification as is, with small areas of improvement in the upper Midwest. The seasonal outlook does, however, project things getting back to average around here but remaining critically dry over very large portions of the west, as well as in the northern plains and Texas. The confidence in the persistence of the critical drought in the west is high. Parched soil and very slow stream flow rates reduce available evaporative moisture for local precipitation. Those kinds of conditions are much less common in the east in general, and considered to be unlikely this spring east of the plains.