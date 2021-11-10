Don Paul: Colder pattern in store for WNY with some lake-effect; new disturbing climate news

During Wednesday, a moderating southwest flow will dry us out and boost temperatures back toward a seasonable 50.

At that point, a more progressive flow of alternating milder upper air high pressure ridges and colder low pressure troughs will bring more ups and downs in temperatures, rather than prolonged periods of cold or mild weather.

• • •

Some disturbing greenhouse gas data has been released, independent of the Glasgow climate summit, from two different sources. CAT, or Climate Action Tracker, is comprised of two independent scientific research associations, who have found there is a massive credibility gap between COP 26 pronouncements of where our efforts toward emission reductions are versus where the data actually shows the data to be. CAT’s report was made public by the BBC.