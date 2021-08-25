Don Paul: Climate attribution science nailing down humanity's role in extreme weather

Lake Mead and Lake Powell reservoirs are at record low levels, as is the Colorado River, with water supply deliveries having been slashed and a major hydroelectric generation plant in central California now shut down. Dwindling snowpacks in the Sierra Nevada add to the water crises .

Attribution science has complex issues when dealing with droughts in arid parts of the world, such as the southwest. Droughts in such regions have always been a part of the environment, and some in the past have been very lengthy and severe. Yet, this current extreme long-term weather and climate event has unquestionable links in its severity to the warming climate when examined in the framework of attribution science. A 2020 study in the journal Science concluded 46% of this megadrought’s severity is tied to the human-caused warming climate. Such percentages in some other global arid region droughts are not always quite that high.