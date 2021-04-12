Don Paul: As Western New York's drought eases, warmth retreats

Wednesday may bring a few sunny breaks in the morning, which would be enough to bring temperatures back to 60-62 degrees, after Monday and Tuesday’s mid to upper 50s. Most of Wednesday will be dry, but a few isolated showers could again appear in the afternoon. Showers will increase again Wednesday night into Thursday as an area of low pressure moves right across the eastern Great Lakes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Current indications point to another .25-.50 inch of rain in that period, with some lesser amounts from a few lingering showers on a partly sunny Friday. Thursday is likely to be the coolest day of the week, with the low and dense cloud cover overhead. There is currently good agreement in the models we may have temperatures staying in the mid-40s, but that modeled cooling may be overdone. Here is what the American/GFS projects for the 2 p.m. Thursday temperature (the European/ECMWF is even a couple of degrees cooler).

The higher sun angle could still get us into the low 50s, despite the model output. The average high now is up to just 53, so the mid-40s are not as outrageous as they sound. After Thursday’s record-breaking 84 and Saturday’s record-tying 82, 40s would be harder to take, true enough.