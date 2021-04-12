Don Paul: As Western New York's drought eases, warmth retreats

Last week, the U.S. Drought Monitor placed just about all of Western New York under a moderate drought classification.
The monitor is updated each week on a Thursday, so the classification still stands. However, based on the amount of rain which has fallen in the last 48 hours, it’s safe to speculate the drought has eased, considerably.
Buffalo’s monthly rainfall deficit has been slashed to just .33 inch. As for accumulated rainfall, Elma Center topped the eight western counties with 1.85 inches over the weekend, with West Seneca’s 1.51 inches coming in second. I’d venture a guess there are many muddy paw assaults being waged on house floors across our region at this time, with my own anecdotal evidence visible in our home. Plus 5 – count 'em – 5 dogs = 20 paws.
Some more rain is coming at times this week. After Monday’s showers focusing more to the north and northeast of Buffalo, activity will thin out for Tuesday with only sparse and spotty activity, following some morning fog and patchy mist.
Wednesday may bring a few sunny breaks in the morning, which would be enough to bring temperatures back to 60-62 degrees, after Monday and Tuesday’s mid to upper 50s. Most of Wednesday will be dry, but a few isolated showers could again appear in the afternoon. Showers will increase again Wednesday night into Thursday as an area of low pressure moves right across the eastern Great Lakes.
Current indications point to another .25-.50 inch of rain in that period, with some lesser amounts from a few lingering showers on a partly sunny Friday. Thursday is likely to be the coolest day of the week, with the low and dense cloud cover overhead. There is currently good agreement in the models we may have temperatures staying in the mid-40s, but that modeled cooling may be overdone. Here is what the American/GFS projects for the 2 p.m. Thursday temperature (the European/ECMWF is even a couple of degrees cooler).
The higher sun angle could still get us into the low 50s, despite the model output. The average high now is up to just 53, so the mid-40s are not as outrageous as they sound. After Thursday’s record-breaking 84 and Saturday’s record-tying 82, 40s would be harder to take, true enough.
The weekend looks mostly dry for Saturday, with a chance for a few light showers on a partly cloudy Sunday. Temperatures will be running a little above average, in the upper 50s to near 60, with sunshine in limited supply.
The kind of summery temperatures we experienced last week are not going to be returning anytime soon. The upper air pattern in extended range ensembles simply doesn’t show any warm ridging with staying power returning to the eastern U.S., going out to two weeks. In current ensemble output, we may bottom out early next week, with the cool troughing centered over nearby eastern Canada.
However, the actual surface temperatures under that troughing in the ensembles are showing as upper 40s-low 50s, which would be far from extreme. The Canadian/GEM ensemble mean, at least, does show some moderation arriving closer to the end of April.
This next product is an example of why people should beware of weather information on social media coming from self-proclaimed “weather geeks” who will grab onto anything extreme they can find on the internet, no matter how suspicious some model output can get. Sunday night’s run of the GFS depicts total accumulated snowfall between now and April 28. Take a deep breath and smile.
It’s not that accumulating snow in the second half of April is close to impossible. It isn’t. In fact, the ECMWF as well as the GEM also show some accumulating snow in its winter weather application early next week.
This is model output I bring to you as a conversation piece at this point … not a forecast. At this time of the year, there are many elements working against accumulating snow, including actual air temperature, ground temperature and the high sun angle. If some snow managed to fall, it would be elevation-driven. Yes, I’ll be keeping an eye on these models and ensembles this week but, for now, please don’t disturb the cobwebs on your shovels.