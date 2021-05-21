Don Paul: As heat peaks, an unsettled weather weekend lies ahead

Thursday’s record 90-degree high was reached exceptionally late in the day, at 6:21 pm. This 90 was the earliest Buffalo has exceeded 89 degrees since April 28, 1990, when we hit an extraordinary record of 94.
We went into Friday with a real chance of a repeat 90, but there are two ingredients which may cap the Buffalo high in the upper 80s. The first is more abundant thin cirrus cloud cover for parts of the day than we had on Thursday, filtering some of the sunshine. You can track this on high-resolution GOES satellite imagery, 24/7.
The other element is a better defined Lake Erie breeze, which will reach the airport at 10-17 mph. The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature, while 3 degrees above average at 53, will still provide some limited cooling not present Thursday. The record high for Friday is 90.
The soil and air are quite dry, though humidity has edged up just a little on Friday. Dry air over dry soil heats more readily. Parts of Western New York, while not in drought, are abnormally dry.
The heat will be easing off on Saturday, with more cloud cover, a lake breeze of 12-20 mph, moderate (not high) humidity, and a chance for some afternoon sparse-coverage showers and thunderstorms.
The afternoon high will likely range from 77-80, with the best chance for those few showers north of the metro area. Saturday’s ozone levels should be lower than the elevated levels of Friday afternoon and evening, which can impact those with asthma, chronic heart or lung disease.
Sunday will be something of a different story, with a cold front sinking into Western New York. This will bring a higher probability for scattered showers and thunderstorms for a portion of the day. While the day will be far from a washout, we’ll have to keep an eye on a few of those thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has Western New York at marginal risk for severe thunderstorms, with a fast northwest flow aloft which can energize some of the cells into greater intensity.
Boaters should keep an eye on the west and northwest horizon, and stay in touch with the forecast, taking along a NOAA weather radio for alerts to watches and warnings. The high temperature will reach the upper 70s, with cooler readings near Lake Ontario where the cold front will pass through first.
On Monday, a dome of cooler high pressure behind the front will dominate in our region with cooler temperatures near a seasonable 70, and low humidity.
By Tuesday, what was the cold front will come right back at us as a warm front, getting our temperatures into the low 80s with higher humidity. This will usher in a more unstable air mass into Wednesday morning, before another strong cold front will approach our region. In this air mass, especially ahead of the cold front, there may be a greater risk of a more potent and organized severe weather outbreak in the eastern Great Lakes. I will update this potential during the weekend in the comments section below the article.
Behind the strong cold front, temperatures will drop off to the upper 60s next Thursday, before beginning to moderate again by next weekend. Extended range signs for Memorial Day weekend favor slightly above average (read seasonably warm) temperatures. Precipitation outlooks so far in advance have higher uncertainty, but earliest hints point to the chance for a few periods of scattered showers for parts, not all, of Saturday and Sunday.
Despite the threat of a couple of rounds of scattered showers and storms, I would recommend gardeners keep watering. The seven-day rainfall potential overall is unimpressive.
For the sixth consecutive year, the Atlantic hurricane basin is off to an early start for activity. The season for tropical cyclones “officially” begins on June 1. However, Tropical Storm Ana is expected to form well northeast of Bermuda shortly, and another tropical disturbance is already in the northwest Gulf of Mexico, likely to move toward south Texas.
The Atlantic system will move closer to Bermuda, but be turned away by southwest winds, with wind shear producing an unfavorable environment for further development. Ana will not be a threat to land. The Texas system will bring at least some heavy rain to southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, but is not currently expected to become a tropical cyclone.
These more common early starts to the hurricane season probably have a link to warmer sea surface temperatures being more widespread in our warming climate. Here is the current SST anomaly analysis, where you can observe the widespread warmer than average coverage.
The new NOAA Atlantic basin hurricane outlook was released Thursday. NOAA is projecting a 60% probability of another more active hurricane season. Some part of this prediction is tied to the absence of wind shear produced by El Ninos over the Atlantic, which is disruptive to tropical systems. There is also some factoring in of the warm SSTs as an energy source. While the chances of a near match for the extremely destructive season with a record number of tropical cyclones suffered last year is lower, this outlook could hardly be called optimistic.