Don Paul: As heat peaks, an unsettled weather weekend lies ahead

By Tuesday, what was the cold front will come right back at us as a warm front, getting our temperatures into the low 80s with higher humidity. This will usher in a more unstable air mass into Wednesday morning, before another strong cold front will approach our region. In this air mass, especially ahead of the cold front, there may be a greater risk of a more potent and organized severe weather outbreak in the eastern Great Lakes. I will update this potential during the weekend in the comments section below the article.

Behind the strong cold front, temperatures will drop off to the upper 60s next Thursday, before beginning to moderate again by next weekend. Extended range signs for Memorial Day weekend favor slightly above average (read seasonably warm) temperatures. Precipitation outlooks so far in advance have higher uncertainty, but earliest hints point to the chance for a few periods of scattered showers for parts, not all, of Saturday and Sunday.

Despite the threat of a couple of rounds of scattered showers and storms, I would recommend gardeners keep watering. The seven-day rainfall potential overall is unimpressive.