Don Paul: After brief snow blast, WNY returns to blah winter weather

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Tuesday will be the only day this week with a below normal high only in the upper 20s. The average high is now down to 33. By Wednesday, a strengthening south-southwest flow will boost temps right back to at least the low 40s, with some wet snow and rain showers on a rather breezy day. By Friday, a more vigorous low pressure system will be approaching from the southwest, with increasing rain and snow showers.

As of now, the air mass ahead of and behind this low does not appear to be cold enough to support accumulating snow. Even on Saturday, behind the storm’s cold front, a brisk west-northwest flow will not be bringing any true Arctic air, with temps in the mid-30s to near 40, along with scattered snow and rain showers. There may be some modest lake snow on the hills. Sunday’s final game looks to be dry and seasonable with a gametime temperature near 35, a slight weather advantage for the Buffalo Bills.

Some limited skiing is out there to be had as of early this week. I can’t speculate as to whether resorts will undertake the expense of snowmaking on the most favorable nights, which are Monday, Tuesday, possibly Friday and Saturday.