Don Paul: A slower gulf stream could be a 'tipping point'

Until the 1990s, it was largely thought such drastic changes took much longer to progress, but the abundant paleoclimate data proves there are some mechanisms which can set up with startling and dangerous speed. That such a dramatic cooling is triggered by a warming climate is a point of alarm. Greenland’s ice cap is now melting at six times the upper range of projected melting, according to NASA.

There are caveats to these scenarios. There is disagreement as to how much AMOC and the Gulf Stream are actually slowing. Data in 2009-2010 detected an important increase in the rate of slowing, and alarm bells went off because that rate of slowing, if it continued, would cause huge climate impacts more quickly. However, the rate of AMOC slowing, in fact, itself slowed down in the following decade for several years. It now appears to be accelerating again. This may be because the subpolar North Atlantic is now less salty than at any time in the last 120 years, according to a study in Nature last year.