Don Paul: A dry, warm week ahead for Western New York

Our warming turnaround will figuratively pick up a little steam this week, minus the steam. It is already an impressive pattern change. Only last Wednesday, our monthly mean temperature was running a full 5 degrees below average. As of Sunday, that deficit has shrunk a bit to -4.3 degrees, but that deficit will largely vanish by later in the week. Saturday and Sunday’s highs of 70 and 73 were the warmest days of the month so far, with 73 running 5 degrees above the current average high of 68. Those numbers will be eclipsed as well in the coming days.
The rainfall deficit had all but disappeared at the end of the prior cool pattern but is now back up to a modest minus .6 inch for the month. More significantly, Buffalo’s yearly rainfall is stuck at 9.65 inches which is substantially below the average of 13.74 inches, leaving us with a fairly large deficit of 4.09 inches. Before this week is out, gardeners will have to consider watering some plants. Growers, of course, know when irrigation is needed. With fairly light winds most days, evaporation rates from soil and plants will be lower than they would be otherwise. The southwest breeze will pick up a little on Thursday and Friday, before subsiding again next weekend.
The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature is up to 52 degrees, so it still packs cooling power when a lake breeze develops. That's is 4 degrees above the average of 48 degrees, evidence that we’ve been milder than average much of the time since March, despite the recent cool spell in May. Milder than average, yes, but 52 degrees is much cooler than the afternoon land temperatures. Heated air rising over land downwind of the lake is then replaced by cooler, heavier air flowing in off the lake.
On the whole, Buffalo and the immediate metro area will be cooler than the interior of Western New York just about every day this week.
On days with very light winds, the Lake Ontario shoreline will also experience some very localized cooling. However, southwest is the most common surface wind direction in our region, so the Lake Erie breeze, much like an ocean sea breeze near Boston or New York City, is dominant as seen in this Rutgers sea breeze diagram.
When the southwest wind is brisk, it can force more of a land breeze off the Niagara Peninsula to heat up northern Niagara and Orleans counties, bringing the greatest warmth to locations such as Youngstown, Wilson, Newfane, Olcott Beach and Waterport.
Support Local Journalism
As the temperature differential between Lake Erie and land lessens during midsummer and late summer when the lake is warmest, the lake breeze component will weaken.
At night, as the land cools and the lake temperature remains steady, a weak reversal of this circulation occurs if the land becomes cooler than the lake, with a light land breeze moving back over the water.
Getting back to rainfall, this is going to be an especially dry week. Rainfall totals over the next seven days, as estimated by the Weather Prediction Center, will not be helpful in maintaining soil and plant moisture.
A few isolated showers aren’t out of the question during a couple of afternoons well inland, though isolated will be the key word. Daytime highs will start out in the low to mid-70s Monday, heading to the upper 70s Tuesday, and may approach or breach the 80-degree mark inland on Wednesday into Saturday.
With the southwest breeze picking up later in the week, those northern Niagara and Orleans counties locations should head into the 80s. Humidity will be rather low into Wednesday, and then edge up to moderate later Wednesday for much of the remainder of the week. As of now, there are no signs of sticky humidity levels showing up this week. Unfortunately, this dry stretch will also keep pollen counts high. It would take more widespread rainfall to knock those counts down.
There is a chance for a few spotty light showers during the weekend under a partly cloudy sky, but no notable surface features such as deeper troughs or frontal boundaries will be approaching.
The extended range ensembles show good agreement a flattening of the warm high pressure ridge will develop in the east by later next week. If that occurs, it would allow slight cooling and more frequent frontal passages.
Shower chances would probably increase in such a flattening of the ridge, just from time to time. By then, more rainfall will be needed for growers and gardeners. In the meantime, we have a lovely week ahead of us, provided you’re not an allergy sufferer.
Going out to three to four weeks in the future, the Climate Prediction Center is confident we have higher probabilities for above average temperatures and below average precipitation. Even though I’m not quite so gung ho on above average warmth as CPC is, there are no signs of a return to prolonged cooler than average temperatures returning. Even average will be comfortably warm.