Don Paul: A dry, warm week ahead for Western New York

Our warming turnaround will figuratively pick up a little steam this week, minus the steam. It is already an impressive pattern change. Only last Wednesday, our monthly mean temperature was running a full 5 degrees below average. As of Sunday, that deficit has shrunk a bit to -4.3 degrees, but that deficit will largely vanish by later in the week. Saturday and Sunday’s highs of 70 and 73 were the warmest days of the month so far, with 73 running 5 degrees above the current average high of 68. Those numbers will be eclipsed as well in the coming days.

The rainfall deficit had all but disappeared at the end of the prior cool pattern but is now back up to a modest minus .6 inch for the month. More significantly, Buffalo’s yearly rainfall is stuck at 9.65 inches which is substantially below the average of 13.74 inches, leaving us with a fairly large deficit of 4.09 inches. Before this week is out, gardeners will have to consider watering some plants. Growers, of course, know when irrigation is needed. With fairly light winds most days, evaporation rates from soil and plants will be lower than they would be otherwise. The southwest breeze will pick up a little on Thursday and Friday, before subsiding again next weekend.