Discount Diva: See what a little competition means for internet service?

We have finally gotten better choices when it comes to television. Western New Yorkers have gleefully cut the cable or satellite cord after years of skyrocketing costs, surcharges, fees, taxes and often bad service. But alas, even without cable, we are still beholden to the internet that brings all of our lovely streaming services.

Consumers can only pray that Greenlight follows through on its plans to expand throughout Buffalo Niagara (unlike Verizon FiOs).

The Covid pandemic has taught us that reliable internet truly is a necessity. Some will balk at that, but even before the pandemic, anyone without internet access could tell you how hard it is to live daily life without it.

Try finding a phone number or address now that there are no phone books. Try contacting just about any company about a product or service now that no one advertises their phone number anymore. Internet is just as much a utility as telephone landlines – if not more so in the 21st century.