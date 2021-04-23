Discount Diva: Last-minute prom tips from WNY's Prom King

After a long year of canceled dances, homecoming games and graduations; this year's high school seniors are looking forward to prom.
Many of them have had to put their prom plans off until the last minute, still waiting for schools to announce whether prom is on or not. Others have more time to plan, since proms have been pushed back until June.
The state recently updated its Covid rules for prom events. Most notably, students can only dance with the people who are seated at their table and can't congregate. Students attending proms that exceed 100 people indoors or 200 people outdoors are required to show proof of a negative Covid test.
Jimmylee Steinfeld, also known as the prom king of Western New York, is a designer who owns TTNY at Boulevard Mall. If you don't know who he is, you are obviously not a teenage girl.
Jimmylee has been designing prom gowns for more than 30 years and regularly has clients that come from as far as Toronto to buy his dresses. His Instagram has more than 34,000 followers, he recently launched his show "Jimmylee Just You" on YouTube and he has been shouted out by everyone from Kardashian troublemaker Jordyn Woods to makeup artist and mega YouTuber Jeffree Star.
If you want to know what this year's promgoers are up to, you go to Jimmylee. So I did.
"They may not be asking for top of the line Jovani or Sherri Hill, so they're definitely trying to keep it reasonable, but they're also not running to clearance," he said. "Don't forget, these kids have been home all year so I think they all have a little money saved up."
Many seniors are splurging on dresses but trying to save money in other ways. Have a look at what they're doing and see if there are any tips you want to steal.
Borrow accessories. Accessories sales are down dramatically at TTNY this year. That's because students are borrowing things like jewelry and handbags from family members and friends.
Simpler dresses. To keep costs down, seniors are choosing simpler dresses without expensive beading and other embellishments. Seniors who have had their proms moved to less formal, outdoor spaces such as football fields are picking less extravagant dresses to match the setting.
Some Grand Island seniors, who have had their prom canceled, are replacing the event with their own private parties and inviting a few dozen friends, according to Jimmylee. They've been opting for less showy gowns, too.
Last year's gowns. With proms canceled last year, there are dresses to be had for a steal. Gowns from last year that have been discontinued are selling for as much as 75% off. Since so many of last year's seniors had already bought their dresses but weren't able to wear them, the resale market is hopping with great gowns that have never been worn.
Skip hemming. Seniors are wearing their dresses longer this year to save on hemming costs. Alterations can get expensive and hemming can cost as much as $150. And since everything is so last-minute, it could be difficult to get it done in time.
Dress things up with a dazzling mask. Unfortunately this year, a mask will have to be part of your ensemble. Don't fear, the selection goes beyond cotton. You can find satin, beaded and bejeweled masks all over the place. And if you do get your dress hemmed at TTNY, they make matching masks using the extra material.
Hair and makeup. A lot of girls are doing their own hair and makeup this year. Prom styles have gotten a lot simpler over the years and, thanks to YouTube, today's kids know how to do makeup like the pros.
Save it for graduation. Some seniors are cutting back on prom and splurging on larger graduation celebrations instead.