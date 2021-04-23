Discount Diva: Last-minute prom tips from WNY's Prom King

If you want to know what this year's promgoers are up to, you go to Jimmylee. So I did.

"They may not be asking for top of the line Jovani or Sherri Hill, so they're definitely trying to keep it reasonable, but they're also not running to clearance," he said. "Don't forget, these kids have been home all year so I think they all have a little money saved up."

Many seniors are splurging on dresses but trying to save money in other ways. Have a look at what they're doing and see if there are any tips you want to steal.

Borrow accessories. Accessories sales are down dramatically at TTNY this year. That's because students are borrowing things like jewelry and handbags from family members and friends.

Simpler dresses. To keep costs down, seniors are choosing simpler dresses without expensive beading and other embellishments. Seniors who have had their proms moved to less formal, outdoor spaces such as football fields are picking less extravagant dresses to match the setting.

Some Grand Island seniors, who have had their prom canceled, are replacing the event with their own private parties and inviting a few dozen friends, according to Jimmylee. They've been opting for less showy gowns, too.