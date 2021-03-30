David Robinson: As the pandemic eases, will discouraged workers look for jobs again?

As the weather warms up, so should hiring at local bars and restaurants that will be able to offer outdoor seating again to a clientele that includes a growing portion who have been vaccinated and are likely to feel more comfortable venturing out.

About 1 of every 4 jobs at local bars, restaurants and hotels still haven’t come back. That alone accounts for a little more than a quarter of all the lingering job losses from the pandemic, and Floss thinks many of those jobs could come back by the early days of summer.

If they do, it could make a hefty dent in the region’s stubbornly high pool of 42,000 unemployed people.

“We’re going to see new consumer activity, and that will undoubtedly happen as the pace of vaccinations continues to increase and as we see warmer weather,” said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.

If you look at the region’s unemployment rate, you wouldn’t necessarily think that the region still is grappling with the loss of nearly 50,000 jobs over the past year – more than three times the losses here during the Great Recession more than a decade ago.

The local unemployment rate, which inched up to 8% in February from 7.9% in January, is less than the nearly 10% jobless rate we had at the depths of the Great Recession in 2010.