David Robinson: As the pandemic eases, will discouraged workers look for jobs again?

As hopes rise that the worst of the pandemic is over, one of the big questions hanging over the Buffalo Niagara economy is how workers will react.
Over the past year, about 1 of every 100 local workers have dropped out of the region’s labor force. That means they’ve lost or given up their jobs and have stopped looking for employment.
There now are fewer people either working or actively looking for a job in the Buffalo Niagara region than at any point in the last 30 years, which is as far back as state Labor Department records go. The reality is, it’s a lot longer than that.
That’s a big concern because, when hiring picks up, businesses could be scrambling to find people to fill their open positions – and there could be a lot of them, with the region still down more than 49,000 jobs since the pandemic began last March.
Finding workers was a big problem before the pandemic, when skilled workers were in especially short supply and there was ample competition for people to fill entry-level jobs that paid the minimum wage, or close to it.
And it could be a problem in the coming months as more people are vaccinated and start to feel more comfortable going out and about.
“When are the people who left the job market going to come back in?” asked Fred Floss, a SUNY Buffalo State economist.
As the weather warms up, so should hiring at local bars and restaurants that will be able to offer outdoor seating again to a clientele that includes a growing portion who have been vaccinated and are likely to feel more comfortable venturing out.
About 1 of every 4 jobs at local bars, restaurants and hotels still haven’t come back. That alone accounts for a little more than a quarter of all the lingering job losses from the pandemic, and Floss thinks many of those jobs could come back by the early days of summer.
If they do, it could make a hefty dent in the region’s stubbornly high pool of 42,000 unemployed people.
“We’re going to see new consumer activity, and that will undoubtedly happen as the pace of vaccinations continues to increase and as we see warmer weather,” said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.
If you look at the region’s unemployment rate, you wouldn’t necessarily think that the region still is grappling with the loss of nearly 50,000 jobs over the past year – more than three times the losses here during the Great Recession more than a decade ago.
The local unemployment rate, which inched up to 8% in February from 7.9% in January, is less than the nearly 10% jobless rate we had at the depths of the Great Recession in 2010.
But the unemployment rate can be deceiving, economists say. Much of the decline is due to thousands of workers deciding not to look for a job during the pandemic. The Labor Department estimates that about 5,500 people have dropped out of the labor force during the past year.
Some may be discouraged and don’t think they can find a job that suits their skills in the midst of the pandemic. Others may have decided to stay home with their children with most local schools operating under a model that has students being taught remotely at least part of the time. Still others may have decided to stop working because they don’t want to catch Covid-19 or risk bringing it into their homes.
No matter the reason, fewer workers seeking jobs pushes the unemployment rate lower, since people who aren’t actively looking for a job aren’t counted in the jobless rate calculation.
In a healthy economy, you see more people joining the labor force because they see opportunities to find a job and for advancement. That then lures more people into the local workforce, either by convincing them they will be better off holding an easily attainable job, or by getting people to move here because they think they can land a good job.
Here, we see the opposite. The Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate is stagnating at a high level because workers are dropping out of the labor force at the same time the number of unemployed people has surged by almost 60% to more than 42,400, while 21,000 fewer workers now have jobs – a 4% drop from a year ago.
All are signs of a sick economy.
But there is hope that better days could be coming. About 14,000 jobs that have been lost in the leisure and hospitality field – many of them part-time – but economists think they could come back quickly as the weather warms up and vaccinations make people feel more confident.
“The pool of individuals who are unemployed hasn’t changed very much,” Golebiewski said. “But as we look to the future, I think employers are seeing opportunity. They’re more inclined to keeping individuals on the payroll and perhaps considering adding them.”
But will the workers be there to hire? And if they are, they’ll likely face an adjustment after an unusually long layoff.
“Normally we think of people leaving the job market for a month or two and then coming back in after the recession. Here, a lot of them may have been gone and dropped out of the job market for almost a year,” Floss said.
“If you’ve been out long enough and now you come back in, it’s a whole different game,” he said.