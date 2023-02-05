Cleaning out the desk on my last day at The Buffalo News. It has been 41 years, more than 30 as political reporter. So there are reams of files, sticks of gum from 1987 and all those notes on story ideas I never completed. But Republicans and Democrats alike can heave a sigh of relief – I was never important enough to leave with classified documents.

Here is only a partial list of “stuff” that somehow seems important on this day:

• A file with my first story for The News in March 1982. It’s on old copy paper – that’s all there was back then. Some World War II-era Royal typewriter banged it out. They were clever machines that didn’t need a printer. It did require carbon paper for the yellowed copy that survives, as well as glue to connect the takes (pages), and a big orange pencil to affix all those ancient editing marks. Assigned by Assistant City Editor Elliot Shapiro, the story reported a new trend of fixing up cars instead of trading for new models (not too bad a job, if I do say so myself – the kid has potential).

• A beat-up clipping from the Buffalo Courier-Express, outlining plans for something called the Pearl Street Connector linking the end of the Kensington Expressway to Pearl Street. When a Courier story appeared in your morning envelope, the message was clear: How come you got beat, big shot?

Competition was fierce in my early days at The Buffalo Evening News. But there was no joy at One News Plaza the day the Courier announced it would close.

• A pencil holder from the Wm. Corbett Hauling and Rigging Co. of Somerset, N.J. This has the real good stuff. An Irish tricolor bought in 1978 from the Ould Sod by my late pal Stax McCarthy (no relation, but like a brother). He organized a return trip including me for the following year, details of which are fortunately spared here.

The pencil holder also features a prized possession – a “Barge Buster Official Spectator” button that proved a hot item in 1986. That’s when a runaway, 250-ton barge lodged at the base of the Peace Bridge. I earned the prestigious designation of “assistant barge reporter” to the great Mike Vogel. For a month, we set sail daily in freezing temperatures aboard the cutter Neah Bay to chronicle the amazing engineering feat of the century – removing the barge. Only in Buffalo would thousands of people line the shore daily to witness the spectacle.

Also in the pencil holder: two cigars dating from the Paleolithic era. It seems inconceivable now, but it is possible (just possible, mind you) that I was among those firing up a stogie in the newsroom at One News Plaza. Indeed, a thick cloud of smoke hung over its longer-than-a-football field newsroom, even at 8 a.m. Add the sounds of banging typewriters, clanging wire machines, ringing phones and reporters and editors shouting over the din. I loved it. Even the smoke.

• A pencil sharpener shaped like a miniature, antique steam locomotive. My dad, Bob McCarthy Sr., gave it to me. He and my mother, the former Evelyn MacFarland, worked for the American Locomotive Co. in Schenectady and Auburn. It’s a prized possession. It works, too!

• Here’s another prized possession: the key to the City of Hornell bestowed by His Honor Mayor Shawn D. Hogan, a pal from our days at St. Bonaventure University who continues as Steuben County Democratic chairman. Only Mayor Hogan would convey a key to his city featuring a bottle opener on the handle end. That works, too.

• This packing job is only getting started. We move on to the official stylebooks of the Associated Press and The News. They contain the rules for everything from capitalization to punctuation to what’s allowed and what’s not in the newspaper. Journalism professors such as Russell J. Jandoli and George P. Evans pounded the importance of style into our heads at Bona’s. They created a “style nerd.”

The News stylebook contains 40-year-old copies of “Oohs, Ahs and Oops.” Foster Spencer, our late managing editor and quintessential newsman, periodically issued OA&O to highlight the staff’s best work and discreetly point out the gaffes. Foster compiled it in his unique style, including a 1988 installment noting that I had interviewed a murder suspect before his arrest. “You can call it luck, you can say Mac looks like a cop and you can say that Mac’s a helluva reporter. All of the above are true.”

Wow – I felt I had made it.

• Now we’re moving into unexplored territory – the bottom right drawer. Down at the bottom are campaign buttons for County Executives Ed Rutkowski and Dennis Gorski; another for State Sen. Joe Tauriello – not to mention a keychain from the Painted Post Police Department (I have no idea where that came from). And, of course, an official and invaluable Assemblyman Robin Schimminger tip table.

• The bottom drawer also holds important relics that reflect our times. There’s a 1994 letter from Thomas Grasso, inmate 92-A-3718, from Attica Correctional Facility. He wanted copies of stories about his case written by my pal Dan Herbeck and me. The State of Oklahoma sought Grasso’s extradition to be executed for murdering a Tulsa woman with a Christmas light cord. Gov. Mario Cuomo, a death penalty opponent, resisted the extradition. But Republican George Pataki seized upon Grasso’s case in his campaign for governor that year, catapulting Cuomo’s opposition to the death penalty to the top of his platform.

Pataki won. Cuomo lost. Grasso was eventually extradited and executed.

• There are several letters from Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan. He and Mario Cuomo also sent me autographed copies of their books that remain prized possessions.

There’s also a letter from Mrs. Delores Malloy in my hometown of Scotia in Schenectady County. Her kids attended St. Joseph’s School with me, and she had read my Sunday column on the 40th anniversary of JFK’s assassination. The column focused on being 9 years old, too young to grasp everything but old enough to understand the horror. The memories flowed quickly; I wrote the piece in about 15 minutes.

• The drawer produces a Buffalo Magazine (our late Sunday supplement) with a 1985 retrospective about George Michaels, the assemblyman from my other home town of Auburn. He stood on the floor of the Assembly in 1970 and changed his vote to allow abortion in New York, knowing it meant the end of his political career in Catholic Auburn. Cayuga County Democrats would not even renominate him.

There’s also an old audio tape of my 1990 interview with former Gov. Hugh Carey, when he offered heartfelt regrets for his support of abortion while in office. He said he was ashamed for trading his beliefs for political expediency.

Those two stories illustrate the depth of one of the complex issues of our time.

• A string with credentials from dozens of state conventions, national conventions, debates and presidential visits. One says “Welcome to Air Force Two” during Vice President Al Gore’s 2000 presidential campaign. Credentials from the Senate faceoff in 2000 between Rick Lazio and Hillary Clinton remind me of the important role reporters, newspapers and broadcast stations play in campaigns for office. That affair ranked as an official “big deal,” and I will always maintain the debate moderated by NBC’s Tim Russert (with Scott Levin of Channel 2 and me on the panel) shaped much of the nation’s politics to come.

• Then there’s the pièce de résistance – the infamous burgundy colored phone book with numbers dating to the Harding administration. It is beaten, battered, crossed out, re-crossed out and reconstructed. Newsroom colleagues recoiled in horror when calling me at home for a number and directed to the burgundy book. My brother – Kevin McCarthy (the original – not the other guy) once examined it, and asked: “Really?” But to quote an editor, mentor and friend, the late Chuck Ward of the Olean Times Herald: “All it does is work.”

• A 1992 column by Editor Murray Light announcing the retirement of another friend and mentor, George Borrelli. I’ve always tried to conduct myself like George (who still passes along tips he receives).

• We’re getting to the end, the corner or the desk with little Yankee figures and, most important, a photo of my family – my wife, Ann, and son, Dan. To heck with all the big-time pols – these are the important people of the world. How could I ever get through all these years in a tough business without them? And the photo taken on the front lawn of Devereux Hall at St. Bonaventure ties it all together.

• Finally, letters and email copies from readers of The News. It’s why we dig into the issues and write stories. And why all the people at The News recognize the importance of their noble profession and why you know more about your government and your community today than you did yesterday.

And it’s a sure bet they will do it all again tomorrow.

–30–