This is the third of four columns celebrating Black History Month.

He carried a surgeon’s box and was well-known in New Amsterdam, as Manhattan was called in 1659. This box included a saw, scalpel and medicinal plants needed to treat people with various ailments. He treated Africans and captive soldiers. He was referred to as “Lucas the Negro.” He was a Dutch-trained physician who practiced in New Amsterdam during the 1660s. Many of the first African doctors and healers during the colonial period could be described as midwives, root doctors or spiritual healers. They used their knowledge of healing plants and herbs from their African homeland. They adopted a hands-on approach to healing. Lucas became the primary physician for the Dutch West India Company. The small colonial town that the Dutch founded in North America was called New Amsterdam. We now know it as New York City. In 1664, four English warships arrived and took over New Amsterdam. It was renamed New York in honor of the Duke of York, who organized the mission.

The settlers in New Amsterdam relied on the labor of enslaved people. By 1640, about one-third of New Amsterdam was made up of Africans. The Dutch West India Company was a trading and colonizing agency composed of Dutch merchants and investors. The Dutch were slave traders traveling up and down Africa seeking slaves and capturing men, women and children. The labor of these enslaved Africans built roads, expanded farms and contributed to the general success of the colony. However, the way that the Dutch treated the Africans was different from that of the English. They treated them more like indentured servants. They were allowed to learn how to read, be baptized and get married in the Dutch Reformed Church. About one-fifth of the enslaved Africans were classified as free.

As a free man, Santomee was granted 6 acres of property on Dec. 15, 1644, for his medical work. The land included parts of what is now Brooklyn and Greenwich Village. Lucas’ brother and other captives were given pieces of land between 1643 and 1644. This became known as the “land of the blacks.” The story of Santomee could be similar to hundreds of enslaved Africans in New York and in other places around the country. Dionna L. Mann in her book called “Hidden Heroes in Medicine” wrote that healers like Santomee are often missing from the medical books. And yet they were there, providing medical care and cures, developing surgical techniques and inventing lifesaving devices. They did it despite the obstacles. They kept working to save lives. Perhaps the best evidence that enslaved Africans were part of the development of New York City was the discovery of the African Burial Ground. Archeologists found the remains of hundreds of African people that were buried here in the late 17th and 18th century. This discovery highlighted the forgotten history of enslaved Africans in colonial New York. Studies showed that an estimated 15,000 Africans were buried here.

The African Burial Ground was discovered on Oct. 8, 1991, during construction of a new federal building in New York. Activists in the African American community demanded that construction of the building cease immediately and that the remains of their African ancestors be honored. They called for serious research of the area. Many of the skeletal remains were sent to Howard University to be studied. One of the demands of the activists was that Black scientists and archaeologists be involved in the research. It was found that the burial ground dated to between the middle 1630s to 1795. The discovery highlighted the forgotten history of enslaved Africans in New York. As a result of the protests, an outdoor memorial, research library and eventually a national monument were constructed to commemorate the financial contributions of enslaved Africans who helped to build New York. The site contains African symbols that remind visitors of the importance of the burial ground. One such symbol is Sankoka, which means to go back and fetch the history, traditions and culture of African people.

Today, the African Burial Ground is a national monument. It is part of the National Park system. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 19, 1993. In 2003, Congress appropriated funds for a memorial at this site and directed a redesign of the Federal Building to allow for this. It was named a national historic landmark in 2006 by President George W. Bush. The memorial was dedicated on Oct. 5, 2007, in a ceremony presided over by Mayor Michael Bloomberg and the late poet Maya Angelou.

Criterion columnist Eva M. Doyle is celebrating 45 years writing history.