Analysis: Zeldin narrows the gap with Hochul

As Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin enter the home stretch of their race for governor of New York, it is clear that real issues – and their substantial differences on them – are driving their efforts.

Personalities don’t seem to figure. Most New Yorkers are still getting to know their new governor, who appears on a statewide ballot in her own right for the first time. And unlike all the governors for a century before, Hochul hails from upstate, that vast unexplored territory for millions of New York City area denizens. It’s not like Hochul has been part of the Big Town scene for decades, as she has in Buffalo.

Zeldin, meanwhile, has represented Long Island in the State Senate and House of Representatives for more than a decade. He’s familiar on Long Island, not so much around here. But polls show the “don’t know/no opinion” answers about him are diminishing. Millions of dollars worth of statewide advertising will do that for you.

So it appears that New Yorkers are forming opinions based on the issues. And if one stands out, it’s concern over rising crime rates that Zeldin has catapulted to front and center. Last week’s Quinnipiac University poll showed Zeldin continuing to creep up on the incumbent, trailing her by just four points. It’s the closest he has come in any poll throughout his 18-month-long candidacy, and his constant emphasis on crime may explain why.

Asked by Quinnipiac to choose the most urgent issue facing New York State today, respondents listed crime first at 28%, followed by inflation at 20% and then protecting democracy at 14%.

Among Republicans, crime ranks first at 42% followed by inflation at 31%. Democrats say protecting democracy at 23%, crime at 18% and inflation at 12%. And among the nonaffiliated (significant because they now rank ahead of Republicans in enrollment), crime ranks first at 31%, followed by inflation at 21%, and protecting democracy at 11%.

“Across the board, crime ranks high on the list of pressing issues,” said Quinnipiac poll analyst Mary Snow. “Zeldin making crime a major part of his campaign could be where he’s making inroads in this race.”

Zeldin is relentless on the issue. In his ads and in his public appearances, he rails against new cashless bail laws (debatable as to a cause of crime hikes), and jumps on horrific situations such as the Oct. 5 murder in Buffalo of Keaira Bennefield in front of her three children, allegedly by her estranged husband after he was released in a local court the day before.

“You just had a mother of three kids shot yesterday ... where the day before he was arraigned and released on his own recognizance because he was not bail eligible,” Zeldin said in Buffalo on Oct. 7. “Then yesterday he murders his wife in front of their three kids.”

Hochul has by no means ignored the situation. As savvy a pol as they come, she portrays her administration as responsive. Just last week, she announced additional programs aimed at supporting domestic violence survivors in a package of legislation strengthening protections for survivors of domestic and gender-based violence by ensuring guns are seized from abusive partners and protecting the confidentiality of survivors.

Yet Hochul’s ads continue to emphasize her strong defense of abortion rights in a state where their disruption faces zero chance. Quinnipiac’s poll director, Doug Schwartz, notes that while abortion rights rank as a concern in New York, most voters are not worried about their potential loss. The right to an abortion has been the law in New York since 1970, three years before the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision.

“It’s partly because of the fact that Roe is codified in New York, and so abortion rights don’t seem endangered,” he said.

Zeldin hardly mentions abortion. He more than mentions crime. He pounds it home. And he is gaining in the polls.

“You would have to say it’s competitive,” Schwartz said a few days ago. “It’s close and Zeldin has a shot, even though you would still rather be in her shoes. She’s the one with the numerical lead.”