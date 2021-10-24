Analysis: WNY gets the AOC treatment

News, notes and observations on this most interesting campaign season:

• It’s significant on many levels that Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of the Bronx campaigned in Buffalo Saturday for Democratic mayoral nominee India Walton.

First, “AOC” may rank as one of the most recognized pols in America and unofficial spokeswoman of the Democratic Party’s left wing after her surprise election to the House of Representatives in 2018. She embodies everything Walton stands for.

Second, Ocasio-Cortez is bound to someday seek a Senate seat, though at only 32 has plenty of time. For when that day arrives, Saturday marks her opportunity to forge new contacts in upstate’s largest concentration of Democrats. One of those introductions will occur at a Saturday luncheon with Latino leaders immediately after a Town Ballroom rally.

Third, Ocasio-Cortez followed a victory path similar to Walton’s: challenge from the left to an established pol (Congressman Joe Crowley) who got caught sleeping in a low turnout primary. Walton seeks to repeat the pattern.