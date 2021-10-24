Analysis: WNY gets the AOC treatment

News, notes and observations on this most interesting campaign season:
• It’s significant on many levels that Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of the Bronx campaigned in Buffalo Saturday for Democratic mayoral nominee India Walton.
First, “AOC” may rank as one of the most recognized pols in America and unofficial spokeswoman of the Democratic Party’s left wing after her surprise election to the House of Representatives in 2018. She embodies everything Walton stands for.
Second, Ocasio-Cortez is bound to someday seek a Senate seat, though at only 32 has plenty of time. For when that day arrives, Saturday marks her opportunity to forge new contacts in upstate’s largest concentration of Democrats. One of those introductions will occur at a Saturday luncheon with Latino leaders immediately after a Town Ballroom rally.
Third, Ocasio-Cortez followed a victory path similar to Walton’s: challenge from the left to an established pol (Congressman Joe Crowley) who got caught sleeping in a low turnout primary. Walton seeks to repeat the pattern.
Fourth, Walton continues to steer a leftward course, rejecting the old axiom of veering toward the center in a general election. The AOC appearance will again emphasize her progressive platform, and test her “keep to the left” strategy in a large turnout of voters from all parties.
• Saturday’s event also featured State Sen. Mike Gianaris of Queens who ventured upstate for Walton after cosponsoring her fundraising event in New York a few weeks ago. Gianaris is also often mentioned for statewide office, and looks to shore up his progressive credentials against any leftward primary challenge that can and does occur in New York City.
The senator also emphasizes his support for the choice of Democratic voters in their primary.
“It’s a definite statement of where I am,” he told the Politics Column.
• Ocasio-Cortez and Gianaris were planning a Saturday appearance at the Mercy Hospital picket line in South Buffalo, a mecca for Democratic pols in recent weeks to demonstrate labor support. Attorney General Tish James made a big splash with Sen. Tim Kennedy a few days ago, and Gov. Kathy Hochul showed up Wednesday following some “Where is Kathy?” grousing from striking CWA members.
James appeared before a battery of reporters and TV cameras; Hochul made a low-key visit with no advance notice.
• Hochul, meanwhile, remains loyal to old friends. Joan Kesner, a Hamburg pal and former colleague on the Town Board, was appointed to the annual $120,000 post of citizens services representative in the Department of State on Aug. 23, the day before Hochul took office, state comptroller records show.
• Voters have not been served this year by the lack of mayoral debates. But now Walton has agreed to meet Mayor Byron Brown in a Wednesday affair sponsored by St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute that will not be televised, but will still generate plenty of media attention. Since 1984, Ted Lina’s American Government and Politics class has become a top notch mainstay of the Western New York political scene.
• Two Buffalonians are recommended for appointment to the Court of Appeals. They include Associate Justices Erin Peradotto and Shirley Troutman of the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court. Timothy Murphy, an assistant public federal defender in the Western District, is also recommended for the seat of retiring Judge Gene Fahey of Buffalo.
• Quote of the Week comes from Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner on the influx of NYC types backing its candidates for mayor (AOC and Gianaris this weekend for Walton; Congressman Tom Suozzi earlier for Brown).
“People around here are getting a little tired of outsiders telling us how to vote,” he said. “AOC and Mike Gianaris this week; Tom Suozzi last week. It’s not effective.”
Nevertheless, Gianaris is expected back in town for Brown this week.