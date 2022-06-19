Analysis: When you have the numbers ...

As Gov. Kathy Hochul signed 10 new gun control bills back on June 6, a cadre of top ranking Democratic officials stood behind her – very much a symbol of Democrats’ total control of state government since chasing Republicans from the Senate majority in 2018.

It was with a “sense of urgency” following the May 14 shooting in Buffalo, Hochul said at the ceremony, that the bills were introduced, passed by the Legislature, and signed into law.

That sense of urgency might not have prevailed during Republican rule of the Senate. Things are different in 2022. And that’s the reality of New York’s new one-party rule.

Depending on your point of view, that’s either good or bad. But there is no question that one-party rule now tops the list of the Republican talking points.

For the GOP, most of New York’s ills stem from Albany’s new domination by Democrats. State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy, now also a congressional candidate in the 23rd District, has emphasized the point in press releases and public pronouncements throughout this election year. The topic rose again on Wednesday, when Langworthy hosted a press conference featuring Rep. Lee Zeldin, the endorsed Republican candidate for governor, at GOP Headquarters. He claims Democratic control of the Assembly, Senate and Executive Chamber means New York City types control the Democratic Party.

“Let’s face it,” he said, “upstate gets the short end of the deal.”

Zeldin joined in, telling reporters one-party rule has proven a “disaster.” Young families, he said, are forced to live in their parents’ basement or move to North Carolina or Tennessee because of New York’s high taxes.

“I hear from New Yorkers who absolutely do not want one-party rule,” he said.

But New York’s reality translates into 3.5 million more Democrats than Republicans. Hochul says support for new gun control measures or ensuring abortion access in New York simply reflects the will of the voters.

“I happen to believe Democratic values are best for the people of this state,” she said Wednesday. “They [Republicans] had their chance to compete in the open marketplace of politics, but their ideas did not win the day.

“There’s a competition for ideas and values, and that’s why Democrats are winning,” she added.

Indeed, Republicans enjoyed the fruits of winning for all those decades of running the Senate, or for those 12 years when George Pataki presided as governor. And the concept remains very much embedded in state politics, dating to Sen. William L. Marcy of New York in 1832 when he declared: “To the victors belong the spoils.”

…

• Lost in the big primaries for governor is the Democratic contest for lieutenant governor featuring incumbent Antonio Delagado (with Hochul) , former New York City Councilmember Diana Reyna (with Rep. Tom Suozzi) and Ana Maria Archila (with New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams). Last week, much of Western New York’s Democratic establishment unsurprisingly endorsed Delgado in another sign of Hochul’s grip on the party. They included Rep. Brian Higgins, Mayor Byron Brown, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, County Executive Mark Poloncarz, and 13 others.

• Carmen Vacco and Peter Fiorella never dominated the political headlines during their long careers, but their deaths last week mark the end of their long influences on the local scene.

Fiorella, an attorney, loomed as a behind-the-scenes judge-maker for decades, supporting and advising many candidates for the important office.

Vacco, meanwhile, could make or break GOP candidates as a party vice-chairman and head of the Southtowns Chairmen’s Association. The father of former Attorney General Dennis Vacco, no Republican even contemplating elective office proceeded without the elder Vacco’s counsel.

They are among the many behind-the-scenes who make our political system work.

