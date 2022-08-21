Analysis: What next for New York's GOP?

Robert J. McCarthy Political Reporter Follow Robert J. McCarthy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Carl Paladino summoned reporters to the lobby of his historic Ellicott Square Monday to once again dwell on nothing particularly important. But since the candidate in Tuesday’s Republican primary for the 23rd Congressional District speaks to few individual reporters these days, it’s his way of communicating his latest message.

The sessions also amount to acknowledgment of the media’s key role in a congressional campaign, despite the influence of imported handlers who think Paladino’s slew of paid ads will suffice. Those handlers have discovered they must spend most of their day talking to reporters anyway, responding to the candidate’s admiration for Adolf Hitler or suggestion that Attorney General Merrick Garland be “executed.”

“Just kidding,” the handlers say in a now familiar response.

But Paladino on Monday managed to at least hint at the future of the New York State Republican Party. As he introduced (insert drum roll here) Fulton County Republican Chairwoman Sue McNeil as his latest supporter, Paladino made it clear that he will seek new leadership of the state GOP should he prevail on Tuesday over current state Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy – his opponent in Tuesday’s election.

Some prominent Republicans mention an experienced fundraiser like former Rep. John Faso of Kinderhook as a new chairman. Paladino likes McNeil.

“She will be the next chair of the New York State Republican Party when I defeat Nick Langworthy and demand his resignation,” he said.

One way or another, leadership of the state GOP will become an issue by Wednesday morning. Though a general election and Democrat Max Della Pia stand in the way, the victorious Republican will be viewed as the favorite in November. And the immediate future of the party will begin to take shape.

If Langworthy wins, he has promised to step aside from his $150,000 annual post to devote full time to the House of Representatives. That follows not a tidal wave, but at least a few ripples, of complaints from McNeil and others that Langworthy should devote his full energies to electing Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin and the rest of the ticket rather than running for Congress.

Langworthy says he can do both. Right now the issue remains dormant.

But if Paladino wins, watch for “Carl Country” to expand across New York. Paladino will assume new stature as a member of Congress close to former President Donald Trump (as would Langworthy, for that matter) just as new speculation will focus on the presidential election of 2024.

In addition, Paladino is all but certain to team up with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of Saratoga County in hoisting the Trump banner. A top leader in the House GOP caucus and close Trump ally, Stefanik is no friend of Langworthy’s and backs Paladino. The one-two punch of Paladino and Stefanik aimed at a defeated Langworthy could deliver a knockout.

Her top ranking in the House also questions chit chat that GOP leaders prefer the more “stable” Langworthy.

The chairman, of course, dismisses any of this talk.

“I’m going to win on Tuesday and Carl Paladino will not decide who is the next state chairman no matter who wins,” he said.

Langworthy says his opponent has become a “pariah in the New York State Republican Party” because of “the horrible, racist things he said” in the past. “Carl Paladino is not welcome in the State of New York,” Langworthy says.

He also dismisses McNeil as a complainer who acknowledges her desire to serve as next party leader.

“No one has joined her chorus, because people understand Carl will be detrimental to our team and our ticket,” he adds.

All of this ranks as mere political speculation two days before Primary Day. More and more insiders view the Paladino-Langworthy face-off as close, especially as last minute funds fuel new and negative ads usually indicative of a tightening race.

But whatever happens, the 23rd District primary will stand as the epicenter of political shock waves reverberating by Wednesday morning throughout New York’s Grand Old Party.