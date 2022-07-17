Analysis: Warming temperatures in the 23rd Congressional District

Factories and offices around New York State are thinning out these lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer. Vacationers prefer beaches and mountains to televisions blaring the latest political ad.

But that’s not stopping the Republican candidates for the 23rd Congressional District, already introducing their televised pitches for the big primary on Aug. 23.

Carl Paladino and Nick Langworthy have launched their initial pitches to voters in a sprawling district stretching from southern Erie County across the Southern Tier to Chemung County. That means mega-dollars are destined for television advertising at stations in Buffalo and Elmira, and maybe Rochester in between. Digital ads and social media figure heavily in politicking these days, but TV remains king.

Paladino led the parade with his spots labeling the 23rd District as “Carl Country,” along with a bumper crop of “Carl Country” signs next to those yellowing “Repeal the Safe Act” placards.

“He’s one of us” is how Paladino pitches his candidacy, without a whole lot of need for “introduction.” Indeed, the least of Paladino’s challenges lies in name recognition. Voters in the district’s western end know the candidate from his constant presence in headlines (for better or worse), while most throughout the state recall his unsuccessful Republican candidacy for governor in 2010.

In the new ad, Paladino recalls his military service, his business success, and resurrects one of his favorite words to remind Republicans he has never accepted liberal “nonsense.”

Enter Langworthy, who debuted a few days ago on cable and broadcast stations. Langworthy may hold the lofty post of state Republican chairman, but outside of a few insiders, that job doesn’t dominate lunch counter chatter at the Texas Hot in Wellsville.

So last week Langworthy popped up on TV too, labeling himself “the conservative who wins” by noting the GOP’s successful lawsuits against Democratic efforts to introduce non-citizen voting and gerrymander congressional and state elections.

Langworthy also features his close political association with former President Donald Trump (as does Paladino). He couldn’t care less about Washington’s Jan. 6 Committee hearings that some say damages Trump. Instead, Langworthy notes that the former president drafted him to lead state Republicans and shows the two shaking hands at Buffalo Niagara International Airport. It’s no accident that Langworthy comes across as strident, feisty, maybe even angry.

“I think feisty is working right now,” said one observer close to the process.

All of this ranks as fairly routine during the intro phase of any campaign, but questions remain about what lies ahead. Will it get nasty?

Paladino and Langworthy are old friends. Langworthy, as brash young chairman of the Erie County GOP, twisted parliamentary procedure back at the 2010 Republican State Convention to gain a Paladino advantage despite Old Guard support for gubernatorial candidate Rick Lazio. Paladino went on to demolish their guy in the fall primary.

But at some point, it’s possible both may ditch the warm and fuzzy approach for attack ads. Watch to see if Washington advocacy groups, many swimming in conservative money, take on the role of “heavy.” If they don’t, it could reflect that Langworthy and Paladino are both big-time conservatives, both are genuine FOTs (Friend of Trump), and either will serve those ends as a member of Congress.

In the meantime, on a daily basis, the Langworthy campaign rolls out new support from town committees, such as last week’s significant nods from Hamburg Repubs and Allegany County Chairman Mike Healy. Those announcements demonstrate the state chairman’s strong connections with county organizations across the state, and hint at those committees toiling on his behalf.

Paladino’s team will report few of those, but there is no question that real, live voters lurk behind all those “Carl Country” signs. Might be worth a Texas Hot visit to find out what’s really going on.