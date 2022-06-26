Analysis: Tuesday's foreshadowing gubernatorial primaries

Anybody notice a campaign for governor this year?

You have, most certainly, if you watch TV. All of the seven Democrats and Republicans vying for the state’s top job in Tuesday’s primaries are relentlessly airing ads this week, led by incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul’s $13 million effort. Republican Harry Wilson, meanwhile, has promised to spend $10 million – of his own money. There is no dearth of on-air propaganda.

But it has been a low key affair. A few candidates have staged press events in Buffalo, but rallies, speeches and public gatherings seem a thing of the past.

But even if low key, the primary contests winding up his weekend will tell us much about the politics of our state. Democrats, choosing among Hochul, Tom Suozzi and Jumaane Williams, will define their party for years to come.

Has the New York Democratic Party moved on after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo? Will it adopt some new identity?

For many, Hochul represents the steady path, the one established by Cuomo and the one she embraced as his lieutenant governor. Nevertheless, she now presents a stark contrast to an autocratic governor ruling as the All Powerful. Hochul has honed an approachable and friendly image. That has served her well for 30 years and only enhances her reputation as one of the best retail pols in the business – even as rivals demand explanations for her “evolution” from conservative Democrat to anything-but-conservative Democrat.

Some accounts list Hochul as a “moderate,” recalling her county clerk days and opposition to driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants. Or, maybe, they harken to her brief term in Congress, when she earned the National Rifle Association’s top rating. Statewide, Hochul is a different Democrat who seeks sweeping gun controls and has emerged as an abortion rights champion.

Williams, meanwhile, is no stranger to Buffalo while carving a niche as one of the state’s top progressives. Williams came to Buffalo just days after democratic socialist India Walton won last year’s Democratic primary for mayor, when it appeared she might just reflect the city’s new politics. Turns out she didn’t when Mayor Byron Brown, very much a status quo Democrat as immediate past chairman of the state party, handily won the general election as a write-in candidate.

In contrast, Suozzi traveled from his Long Island base in the fall to campaign for Brown. He said the prospect of the state’s second largest city led by a democratic socialist would be a travesty. He campaigns as the “common sense” Democrat, questions Hochul’s stadium deal, even while in Erie County (as does Williams), and hopes to lure back traditional Democrats, such as union members. Is Suozzi’s view the new party template?

Republicans, meanwhile, will also define their party in Tuesday’s primary. GOP leaders saw in Zeldin an Iraq War veteran able to attract his native Long Island’s trove of Republicans. He does not shy away from his vote immediately after the Jan. 6 insurrection to reject presidential electors pledged to Joe Biden. And that may prove a plus for Zeldin in a GOP primary dominated by the most conservative Republicans and Trump loyalists.

Will a Wilson victory mean a Wilson stamp on the party? Back in the 1990s, he would fit the mold envisioned by Sen. Al D’Amato and party Chairman Bill Powers – suburban, ethnic, pro-choice – that resulted in three terms for Gov. George Pataki. But are those days over? Has Wilson sufficiently climbed aboard the Trump bandwagon for all those very conservative Republicans likely to vote Tuesday?

Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani round out the GOP field, with Astorino hoping to rally supporters from 2014 and his candidacy against Cuomo. But Giuliani may emerge as the 2022 wild card because of his famous name (he is the son of Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and Trump lawyer) and close association with the former president. Some polls show him very much in contention.

With so much riding on the soul of both parties, maybe Tuesday’s contests aren’t so low key after all.

