Analysis: Tom Reed's painful honesty

News, notes and observations on politics in Buffalo and New York State:

• Rep. Tom Reed of Corning, who represents Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties in Congress, saw his political future skid to a sudden and ignominious halt last week. When a former insurance industry lobbyist revealed Reed made inappropriate advances toward her back in 2017, the congressman did not initially deny it.

That immediately signaled that Nicolette Davis’ claims contained merit, and the six-term veteran soon issued a mea culpa. He apologized, and revealed that at the time, booze was fueling much of his behavior.

“Upon entering treatment in 2017, I recognized that I am powerless over alcohol. I am now approaching four years of that personal lifelong journey of recovery,” he said. “With the support of my wife, kids and loved ones, professional help, and trust in a higher power, I continue that journey day-by-day. This is in no way an excuse for anything I’ve done.

“Consistent with my recovery,” he added. “I publicly take ownership of my past actions, offer amends and humbly apologize again to Ms. Davis, my wife and kids, loved ones, and to all of you.”