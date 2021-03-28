Analysis: Tom Reed's painful honesty

News, notes and observations on politics in Buffalo and New York State:
• Rep. Tom Reed of Corning, who represents Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties in Congress, saw his political future skid to a sudden and ignominious halt last week. When a former insurance industry lobbyist revealed Reed made inappropriate advances toward her back in 2017, the congressman did not initially deny it.
That immediately signaled that Nicolette Davis’ claims contained merit, and the six-term veteran soon issued a mea culpa. He apologized, and revealed that at the time, booze was fueling much of his behavior.
“Upon entering treatment in 2017, I recognized that I am powerless over alcohol. I am now approaching four years of that personal lifelong journey of recovery,” he said. “With the support of my wife, kids and loved ones, professional help, and trust in a higher power, I continue that journey day-by-day. This is in no way an excuse for anything I’ve done.
“Consistent with my recovery,” he added. “I publicly take ownership of my past actions, offer amends and humbly apologize again to Ms. Davis, my wife and kids, loved ones, and to all of you.”
It was probably the toughest news release of his career for Reed, who said he will not seek re-election and was already lining up support for a gubernatorial campaign next year.
Things can change very quickly in politics.
But the end of Reed’s short-lived race for governor or even the end of his congressional career didn’t constitute the real news. What stunned many observers was his rejection of the standard “I’m sorry if I offended anyone” template of recent years.
Instead, the former Corning mayor apologized, and in the process, effectively announced the end of his political career.
Bob Carr, the Amherst marketing and crisis communications guru, said Reed’s candor impressed him as “increasingly rare for people in the public eye who feed the crisis fire through denial and stonewalling.”
“Reed’s forthright and thoughtful response claiming total responsibility ... showed empathy and respect for his accuser/victim without reservation, shared his struggles with alcohol but not as an excuse, and provided his future actions of not seeking re-election and working to help people who suffer from addictions,” Carr said. “A very timely, open and transparent response that can hopefully guide others in positions like his in the future.”
The congressman somehow managed something commendable out of a less than commendable situation.
• Nevertheless, gubernatorial politics continues. One knowledgeable source says Reed was “never, by far, the frontrunner” among Republicans willing to tackle the uphill task of running for governor in uber-Democratic New York.
That focuses more attention on Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of eastern Long Island, who is eyeing the race and acting much like a candidate in waiting. Indeed, state Conservative Chairman Jerry Kassar has been publicly encouraging the congressman – a significant development.
A few days ago, Zeldin joined his former State Senate colleagues in the State Capitol to push for additional funding for a state veterans mental health program. Note “state” Senate and “state” Capitol for a “state” program by a federal representative personally making his point in Albany.
• Speaking of Albany, the exit of Judge Gene Fahey of Buffalo from the Court of Appeals is slated for Dec. 31 as he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70. Judge Paul Feinman announced his immediate retirement last week, and Judge Leslie Stein will leave in June, presenting Gov. Andrew Cuomo with three appointments to the state’s highest court.
Now we will watch recommendations from the state Commission on Judicial Nomination to see what Western New York names (and there will be locals) will be presented to the governor for appointment.
Cuomo has appointed all seven of the high court’s judges, and can now shape its future for many more years to come.