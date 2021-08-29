Analysis: The view from Kathy Hochul's new perch

• She immediately embraced New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Cuomo’s archenemy.

• She promised to move Albany forward “without distractions” in another break with Cuomo.

All of this marks a dramatic change for Hochul, who since the 2014 election dutifully embraced the role of loyal lieutenant. In happier days, she rarely delivered public remarks without crediting her boss. “Gov. Cuomo and I” emerged as one of her favorite phrases – as any second-in-command will acknowledge it should.

Now, Hochul is no longer bound by the awkwardness of her supporting role. And she takes every opportunity in recent days to show it. Indeed, while appearing on the CBS morning show on Wednesday, she continued down her newly independent path.

“Well, I had the title of lieutenant governor. That did not mean we worked side by side. In fact, I determined early on that the governor had his own way and I had my way,” she said. “It’s no secret that we were not close for the last seven years.”

Ditto for her conversation with MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" program.