Analysis: The tangled web of Erie County politics

• Hardwick points out he ran against and beat Iannello in 2009 while still a Republican, so it’s not like they counted each other as buddies. And the Canisius College political scientist says he often tells his students that the system performed fairly and flawlessly in 2009 even though he ran against the wife of the Democratic elections commissioner.

“We do elections right in New York State,” Hardwick said. “I have no reason to believe this case in the judicial system is any different.”

He added he has routinely voted for Water Authority appointees during his 12 years in County Hall.

Ward did not return a call seeking comment. The Politics Column expected that, since judges rarely feel compelled to share their decisions with nosy reporters.

But the point here is not why Ward decided not to recuse himself from the politics of the case. By all accounts, he remains a respected jurist who recognized no conflict and no reason to assign the case to another judge. He has his reasons, and barring any appeal, life goes on.

Nor does the point of all this lie in some case involving Mansouri and the election for county comptroller. It has everything to do with Erie County politics, and what a tangled web it can weave.

