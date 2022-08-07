Analysis: The tale of the polls

Observations about politics around here:

• The new Siena College poll confirms what just about everyone in New York knows: Statewide, Dems are running strong, at least in early August.

Siena reported last week that Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul leads her GOP challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin, 53%-39%. In the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent Democrat Chuck Schumer holds a 21-point lead over Republican Joe Pinion, 56%-35%. Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is ahead of Republican Paul Rodriguez 51%-30%, and Attorney General Letitia James leads Republican Michael Henry, 50%-36%,

• In recent elections for governor, post-Election Day maps portray vast swaths of upstate red won by the GOP, gathered around blue dots of big upstate cities. At first glance, New York looks quite the Republican stronghold.

But the map also shows a comparatively tiny concentration in the southeast, a place called New York City. And despite the map’s overall red hue, that patch of blue makes all the difference.

Now, the new Siena poll reports Hochul leading Zeldin in New York City 70%-21%. Back when Republican George Pataki won three gubernatorial elections in 1994, 1998, and 2002, he gained more than 30% of the city vote. Zeldin needs to crack that magic 30% mark in the Big Town.

• Howls of anger and protest continue blaring out of Paladino for Congress headquarters over pollster Barry Zeplowitz’s Monday and Tuesday survey of 400 Republican voters in the new 23rd Congressional District. Zeplowitz reported a statistical tie between the two contenders – Carl Paladino and Nick Langworthy – in the GOP primary slated for Aug. 23.

Paladino labeled Zeplowitz a “big contributor” because of a $99 donation to the Langworthy campaign. His forces also claim Langworthy, the state GOP chairman, will prove instrumental in this fall’s campaign of Zeplowitz daughter-in-law Katrina Zeplowitz for the Assembly. Hence, the close poll.

But Zeplowitz has built a 40-year reputation for top Repubs around the country by conducting accurate polls.

Paladino claims a “double-digit” lead in two of his internal polls. Could be. But Zeplowitz says his new poll offers the latest snapshot in time.

More to come on this one.

• One curious point: If Langworthy is creeping up, why is Paladino brushing off his opponent’s debate challenge? Langworthy has suggested debates in each of the district‘s seven counties, but Paladino seems confident enough to ignore him.

• Paladino still has not filed a required financial disclosure form with the clerk of the House of Representatives. He said last week the document is “very complicated,” and that he has been granted an extension.

That makes three congressional candidates not playing by the rules when others do. Eddie Egriu, Democratic primary challenger to incumbent Brian Higgins, has not filed his disclosure, according to the House clerk web site. Ditto for the GOP opponent, Steven Sams.

• Former President Donald Trump has not chosen between two close allies – Paladino and Langworthy – in the increasingly bitter intraparty showdown. But a top Trump confidant, Rep. Elise Stefanik of Saratoga County, is firmly in the Paladino camp. If she ventures to Western New York for Paladino, look for her visit to rank as one of the top events of the primary campaign.

• It’s early to even think about the 2025 contest for mayor of Buffalo, but if anyone is contemplating the big office on City Hall’s second floor, Sen. Tim Kennedy’s $2 million (and growing) campaign kitty offers a major challenge. That big pot of money is designed for one purpose – scaring off Senate challengers, and maybe mayoral rivals, too.

• Quote of the Week comes from Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner on County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who has said nothing official about running for an unprecedented fourth term:

“I think he’s looking to run,” Zellner said. “He had a really impressive fundraising event for his re-election next year, and without speaking for him, he’s gearing up.”