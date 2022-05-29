Analysis: The state of the 23rd Congressional District

Observations about politics around here:

• For as long as most can remember, the New York congressional map always included a “Southern Tier” district. Along the way Republicans like James Hayes, Amo Houghton and Tom Reed left their mark. Democrats Stan Lundine and Eric Massa won the district too.

And once again, Southern Tier leaders successfully made a reapportionment case that the district should be essentially preserved to reflect its character of farms, small towns and a few small cities.

But maybe it’s time to set aside that old Southern Tier moniker after the latest round of redistricting. The new 23rd District for which current Congressman Chris Jacobs will be a candidate, is now dominated by Erie County and its 43% of the district vote, Chautauqua is next at 16%, with descending percentages as the district stretches eastward to Chemung. It is still a “Southern Tier” district, but most certainly dominated by the Southtowns of Erie County.

The new district will line up as firmly Republican, too. In 2020, Donald Trump carried it by 17.2% with 57.6% – or more than 69,000 votes.

• Jacobs should feel secure in the new district, where his Orchard Park base and the mostly Republican part of Erie County remains. It all allows the congressman to continue down his generally pro-Trump path, especially as the former president keeps flexing his GOP muscles.

• Joe Sempolinski, the Steuben County Republican chairman and a top aide to former Rep. Tom Reed, was considered a major contender to succeed his old boss until heavy hitters like Rep. Claudia Tenney and Jacobs – at various intervals – claimed the turf.

Now Sempolinski alleviates a big GOP dilemma by running in the Aug. 28 special election for the remainder of Reed’s term. Jacobs will concentrate on the Aug. 28 primary in the new district (on the same day) for the term that begins Jan. 1. That nixes any need for Jacobs’s resignation in the current district and creation of another complicating vacancy.

Sempolinski, meanwhile, will forgo running in the primary. He says it will be an “honor” to serve four months.

• Still on the new 23rd District, Marc Cenedella has emerged from nowhere (OK, Manhattan is not exactly nowhere) to declare his Republican candidacy. He wants the nod of 11 county chairs who control the special election nomination, but they seem committed to Sempolinski. OK – but after that, on to the primary for Cenedella.

A major player in the job search business through his TheLadders.com website, Cenedella has returned to his native Fredonia and seems ready for a big time effort. He has staff, a glitzy website, and – oh, yes – lots of bucks in his pocket. When last we heard from him a decade ago as he eyed a challenge to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, his team was hinting at a personal expenditure of $15 million.

That’s serious money. But Jacobs could see that $15 million and raise him another $15 million if the need arises.

• Poll workers in some parts of the new 23rd District should get hazardous duty pay for their service on Aug. 28. They will have to educate – and placate – all kinds of confused voters for a special election and a primary (maybe you’re in the district, maybe not) on the same day.

At least whatever machinations were involved in the New York Department of State finally receiving the Reed resignation a few days ago started a process that eliminates the need for yet another election (what would have been the special on Aug. 2).

• Quote of the Week comes from India Walton, who surprised most of the Western world by winning the Democratic primary for mayor almost a year ago, with this interesting gem on Twitter a few days ago: “Buffalo, may your memory be long in 2023. I’m running.”

Walton lives in the Niagara District, and might be eyeing that Common Council seat. Niagara, after all, gave her 56% of the general election, write-in vote.

But there’s always Masten, where she garnered 53%, and where incumbent Councilmember Ulysees Wingo remained loyal to her opponent, Byron Brown. Hmmmm …

