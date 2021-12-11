Analysis: The stars are aligning for Hochul

Kathy Hochul may have just logged her best week since late August when she took the oath of office as governor of New York.

Here’s why:

• The new Siena College poll showed her with 36% approval among Democrats – double that of her nearest competitor.

• SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras, a close confidant of Andrew M. Cuomo, resigned last week after calls for his ouster from many corners of New York politics amid rising criticism (including from Assemblywoman Monica Wallace of Lancaster) for trying to contain sexual harassment allegations by one of the former governor’s accusers. It marked another successful effort to sweep clean from her administration any vestiges of her former ally.

• And most of all, the new governor’s perceived main opponent in the 2022 Democratic primary – Attorney General Tish James – withdrew in the face of Hochul’s mounting advantages in fundraising and the polls.

James had been viewed as Hochul’s main competitor – the woman who helped bring down Cuomo, who hailed from a Brooklyn power base and would spring from the same attorney general post that produced the state’s last two elected governors (Cuomo and Eliot Spitzer).