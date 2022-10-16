Over the next 3½ weeks, New York State voters will hear lots about the “horse race.”

That’s the dismissive term critics of the press correctly assign to media consumed by who’s leading in the far turn or losing down the stretch. In the pages of The Buffalo News, we try to transcend that kind of coverage and concentrate on important issues.

But they don’t call these elections “races” for nothing. “Who’s gonna win?” remains the big question on the campaign trail. It has its place in the overall story.

That’s why poll stories will dominate the horse race aspect in big campaigns like Republican Lee Zeldin against Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul for governor. Over the past few days, they are everywhere.

Take the Marist College survey issued Thursday, showing Zeldin within eight points of Hochul among definite voters. It’s the kind of news that Republicans will blast throughout the state as Marist paints a rosier picture for Zeldin than the Siena College poll of late September showing the governor up by 17 points.

Zeldin narrows gap with Hochul in new Marist poll

Fundraising anyone? Lots of Marist poll results are already streaming through Republican social media. The message: The gap may be closing even in ultra-Democratic New York.

Then there’s the poll Siena conducted for Newsday a few days ago, surveying vote-rich Long Island and Zeldin’s home turf. It showed Long Island’s likely voters as favoring Zeldin – a Suffolk County congressman – 48-46% over Hochul. It also showed Long Islanders trusting Repubs more on economy and crime; Dems more on abortion and climate.

Hochul supporters say Zeldin’s two-point edge where he is best known won’t carry the day. Zeldinites counter it shows their guy competitive.

Marist, meanwhile, hints Zeldin’s concentration on crime may be moving the needle. No sooner did Marist release its findings than he slated another crime event outside a Manhattan subway station.

It also showed Zeldin at 23% in New York City. Not the 30% that Gov. George Pataki claimed during three successful statewide runs – but interesting.

Nonsense, say the Hochul folks. They maintain the same poll showing Sen. Chuck Schumer leading Republican Joe Pinion by double digits represents the same pool of voters, and that the governor consistently registers at more than 50% in every poll.

Then there are the “whispered” polls. In nowhere near official conversations over the past week, three Republicans say internal info shows Hochul “soft” in her native Erie County. But a Democrat who knows his stuff says: “Nope. She’s doing fine.”

Hochul continues defense of abortion rights; Zeldin downplays it as key issue in governor's race

Marist and Siena do New Yorkers a favor by publicizing polls with transparent information we don’t view in those ”whispered” surveys. Barry Zeplowitz, the veteran Amherst pollster who measures opinion for big time Republicans across the country, acknowledges this year’s polls are “all over the place.”

He questions the methodology of some surveys, but notes every pollster – no matter who employs them – strives for the same accurate results.

“I don’t think people should think a poll is not good because it’s independent or by someone with a good reputation working for a candidate,” he said. “But overall, polls continue to be accurate. More times than not, pollsters have it right.”

Zeplowitz ought to know. During last summer’s Nick Langworthy-Carl Paladino Republican primary for Congress, the Paladino camp got downright nasty blasting an independent Zeplowitz poll showing a close race. On Primary Night, the guy who has measured much bigger races than that one nailed it.

Quote of the Week comes from Ed Cox, the former state GOP chairman helping to run a new independent expenditure committee supporting Zeldin. He takes exception to state Dem Chairman Jay Jacobs’ blast last week against alleged under the radar machinations of outfits like Cox’s Save Our State:

“The fact is that we have to disclose our donors weekly as a matter of New York law which ... is more transparent than the required disclosure for Hochul’s donors.“