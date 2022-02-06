Analysis: The rough politics of redistricting

For sure, the senator recognizes the politics involved – he comes from a long line of GOP pols. But he notes voters have twice in the last seven years endorsed the Independent Redistricting Commission concept at the polls, only to have the Democratic Legislature and governor control the process this year.

“We said we didn’t want partisan gerrymandering, and that’s exactly what we now have,” he said. “And what’s really frustrating is the lack of inclusion from the other side of the aisle. They had a partisan strategy and they fulfilled it to the Nth degree.”

But wait a minute, Sen. Rath. Didn’t your partisan Republicans carve out their own ruby red districts during all those years they dominated the Senate?

“Please show me when Republicans had a super-majority in the Senate and Assembly and also held the Executive Mansion,” he counters. “There’s no way you can say they did the same thing.”

It all leads Rath to freely quote the “absolute power corrupts absolutely” mantra.