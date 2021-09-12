Analysis: The return of Michael Caputo?

Nothing is slam dunk about Caputo’s early musings. He continues to recover from a serious bout with cancer. He recently relocated to Florida after he said threats and harassment posed potential threats to his family (producing police reports to prove it). He’s not sure his family is on board. And he would have to move back to the 142nd District (he remains officially registered at his father’s Orchard Park home).

Perhaps most important, he must adapt to whatever lines the Albany reapportionment gurus hand him early next year. Burke, also based in Orchard Park, has always had to scramble in a Democratic district that occasionally exposes conservative leanings. Dems must deal with that while drawing new lines in 2022, as they must with Monica Wallace in Lancaster/Cheektowaga. Could some of South Buffalo’s many Democrats get shifted toward her?

Caputo, 59, the subject of a recent profile in Politico, has never shied away from controversy. He counts Trumpian figures like Roger Stone as his friends, even raising money for his legal defense. Ditto for Michael Flynn, the former Trump national security adviser. He was subpoenaed to appear before two House committees investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, telling lawmakers he had no contacts with Russian officials while working for the Trump campaign.