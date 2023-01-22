Analysis: The Poloncarz puzzle

It is now late January. Designating petitions for county executive will hit the streets in about five weeks. And as deadlines approach for both parties to clarify the situation, nothing is anywhere near clarified.

County exec race begins to take shape; McMurray mulls primary Democrat Mark C. Poloncarz is widely viewed as planning for an unprecedented fourth term while showing every indication of running again.

On the Democratic side, incumbent Democrat Mark Poloncarz appears poised to seek an unprecedented fourth term. He benefited from what he calls a “very successful” fundraiser over the holidays, maintains the strong support of the Erie County Democratic organization, and can easily resurrect his campaign team to snare another four years in the big office atop the Rath County Office Building.

But while Poloncarz acknowledges “rumors are out there” regarding a possible post in the Hochul administration, he has taken no steps to dispel them. He says only that he will make a definitive statement sometime in February.

That clarifies nothing for Erie County residents looking toward the November election, but allows him to keep at bay potential challengers – Democrats and Republicans alike. Anyone contemplating a candidacy on either party line already should have begun raising the $1 million required for an effective countywide race.

Enter Nate McMurray, the former Democratic congressional candidate who almost pulled off a special election victory against Republican incumbent Chris Collins in 2018. Outspoken and unpredictable, McMurray burst into the picture last week by strongly hinting at a Democratic primary against Poloncarz. McMurray is well known, can muster enthusiastic support from the party’s left wing and should be taken seriously – even if raising money may prove a problem.

Now he is ready to again run as an outsider, jumping all over Poloncarz’s criticism of Mayor Byron Brown and the city’s response to the Christmas blizzard.

”Instead of addressing it, all they did was scream at each other,” McMurray said, realizing hardly any pol in an executive position these days can count on four terms before “shelf life” expiration.

Poloncarz, however, remains a powerful force. And the unions that have always been there for him appear committed.

“I highly doubt the unions will be behind McMurray,” says Peter DeJesus, president of the Western New York Area Labor Federation.

Erie County Republicans, meanwhile, also face deadlines without real answers. Many were counting on Chris Jacobs, who just left Congress and could self-finance a campaign anywhere throughout the known universe. But Jacobs likes the idea of a private business and a young family. Now the most talked about names are former Sen. Ed Rath and County Clerk Mickey Kearns.

Kearns presents an interesting scenario as a Democrat who has perfected the art of winning on the Republican line. Would he run in a Democratic primary?

“I’m open to anything,” Kearns said a few days ago.

Will Republicans accept a Democrat running on their line for county executive? It’s one thing for county clerk or the Assembly – but the county’s top job? Some in the party are adamantly opposed.

Still, Republican Chairman Michael Kracker, who has a long relationship with Kearns, seems intrigued.

“Our party has a history of proudly supporting him and got behind him aggressively for clerk,” Kracker said last week. “It’s pretty clear Mickey enjoys support from Republicans, Conservatives and across the political spectrum.”

Conservatives? That appears undetermined.

Conservative Chairman Ralph Lorigo remains incensed at Kracker and local Repubs for passing over his daughter-in-law – Lindsay Bratek Lorigo – for a vacancy in the County Legislature. Relations between the traditional allies of Republicans and Conservatives have sunk to low ebb as a result. Sources note the split is so serious that the usual cooperation between the parties for major offices like county executive is not a given this year. Maybe Lorigo will back his own candidate, they say, just as he did with Beth Parlato for Congress in 2018 and Karen Healy-Case for sheriff in 2021.

Poloncarz can only watch approvingly from afar. It will prove hard enough for any challenger without a unified front.