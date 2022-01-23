Analysis: The politics of redistricting

Kathy Hochul has had little to say about politics since becoming governor back on Aug. 24. And that’s probably good politics, because her fortunes seem to only improve.
Last week was a good one for the Buffalo resident. A potential major competitor, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, decided not to compete in this year’s Democratic primary for governor.
Then Hochul reported more than $21 million in her campaign account, dwarfing totals offered by her remaining Democratic rivals – Rep. Tom Suozzi of Nassau County and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.
And to top it all off, a Siena College Research Institute poll showed the new governor dominating the Democratic field with 46% support, compared to 11% for Williams and 6% for Suozzi.
“With 22 weeks until the primary,” declared Siena pollster Steve Greenberg, “it appears Hochul is in the catbird seat to be the Democratic nominee for governor.”
All of this raises interesting questions about what lies ahead, especially as legislative mapmakers in Albany get serious about drawing new districts for members of the Assembly, State Senate and Congress.
Suozzi is a major contender in the Democratic primary, as his $5.2 million campaign fund demonstrates. But it only makes sense that Hochul, and much of the state’s Democratic hierarchy that backs her, would prefer that Suozzi remain as a leading member of New York’s congressional delegation and not pose a threat to the sitting governor.
And since reapportionment essentially remains a political process, some observers wonder if Albany’s redistricting gurus just might draw favorable new lines for the congressman based in Nassau County and Queens.
Roman Hedges, the retired deputy secretary of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee and one of Albany’s most respected reapportionment experts, notes that the governor always plays a key role in the process. Reapportionment bills will eventually land on her desk, he says, and she will wield enormous influence should she choose (though courts can also become involved).
Hochul is no stranger to the process. When new lines created the most Republican district in all of New York back in 2012, she lost her congressional seat to the GOP’s Chris Collins.
“As a practical matter,” Hedges observes, “this is a governor who knows what it’s like to lose out. I’ve got to believe she will just not defer because of lack of interest.”
For sure, nobody knows what is going on behind the scenes. But the theory that Suozzi could suddenly inherit a friendly district and return to Washington at least gains credence. A governor who hopes for an easy glide to election in her own right could have lots to say about a process that becomes very much a part of the big picture.
“Might that calculation come into play?” Hedges asks. “It’s a reasonable supposition.”
•••
It’s important to note on this Sunday that Tom Precious signs off this weekend after 25 years of chronicling the Capitol as Albany bureau chief for The Buffalo News. From The News cubby hole on the famous “shelf” of the Capitol’s out-of-”The Front Page” press room, Precious has gained the respect of pols (sometimes grudgingly) and reporters, alike, for his ability to bore into budget books, develop trusted sources and set the agenda for Western New York coverage.
A great pal of the Politics Column, he is adored by fellow reporters in Albany, and his colleagues at The News wonder and how they will survive without his daily help.
As much as anyone in Albany, Precious appreciates the history of the Capitol building and its importance in the lives of New Yorkers, and knows every one of its secret nooks and crannies.
Indeed, you just haven’t lived until taking his coveted personal tour of the Capitol, right down to the gargoyle planted by some mischievous workman into a first floor wall back in the 1880s.
Maybe there’s a second act at the Capitol for Precious in retirement. Tom’s Tours?