Analysis: The politics of redistricting

And since reapportionment essentially remains a political process, some observers wonder if Albany’s redistricting gurus just might draw favorable new lines for the congressman based in Nassau County and Queens.

Roman Hedges, the retired deputy secretary of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee and one of Albany’s most respected reapportionment experts, notes that the governor always plays a key role in the process. Reapportionment bills will eventually land on her desk, he says, and she will wield enormous influence should she choose (though courts can also become involved).

Hochul is no stranger to the process. When new lines created the most Republican district in all of New York back in 2012, she lost her congressional seat to the GOP’s Chris Collins.

“As a practical matter,” Hedges observes, “this is a governor who knows what it’s like to lose out. I’ve got to believe she will just not defer because of lack of interest.”