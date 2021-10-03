Analysis: The politics of endorsements

Then there are those who have taken no position. They include Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, a longtime Brown ally; Gov. Kathy Hochul, another longtime Buffalo comrade; or state Chairman Jay Jacobs.

Indeed, the New York Times reported last week that Williams, who has formed a committee to explore a gubernatorial candidacy, has criticized Hochul for not vocally supporting Walton.

This all becomes relevant because when all the cast votes and write-in ballots are tallied, someone will be left on the outside looking in. Nobody predicts a landslide election either way (though anything can happen), so those choosing sides are taking a risk. Will Brown rebound, win the fifth term achieved by no mayor in Buffalo history and reign supreme? What happens then to the former friends who deserted him and flocked to Walton?

Or will Walton establish a new order in Buffalo, cementing her democratic socialism as the future and serving notice that her way is now a winning way? A few Dems will have to get with the program.

It will be interesting in coming days to see if both campaigns roll out more endorsements. Brown camp sources hint they are coming. And some so far silent Council members seem ripe for Walton’s picking.