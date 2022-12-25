Analysis: The poetry of politics

‘Twas Christmas Day ‘22

And on the Capitol’s floor two

Kathy Hochul was sighing

An exclamation of “Phew!”

For the governor survived

A real challenge so rare;

Lee Zeldin gave Kathy

A mighty good scare.

From Long Island he came

Channeling inner Pataki.

But “Republicans can’t win;”

They all labeled him wacky.

But Lee came very close

With his main issue of crime,

Allowing this bad poem

To at least have a rhyme.

On murderers! On muggers!

On subway thugs too!

Lee Zeldin kept warning:

They’re coming after you!

Then one day Chris Jacobs,

Said “I’m done making runs,

“‘Cuz I can’t be a winner,

“If I come out against guns.”

So Langworthy and Carl

All snug in their beds,

Saw visions of Congress,

Dance in their heads.

Friends from the old days,

They once were like brothers.

But their primary turned ugly,

Trying to out-Trump each other.

In ‘23 we focus

On the top job in Erie;

Where after three terms,

Poloncarz does not appear weary.

He seems ready to launch

His bid for term four,

Though a bunch of Repubs

Want to show him the door.

On Rath! On Jacobs!

On West Seneca’s Dickson!

That fourth term for Mark

They figure on nixin’!

And then in a twinkling

We hear at City Hall

India Walton for Council,

Not discouraged at all.

After losing to Brown,

Is she targeting Wingo?

And will she resume,

Her socialist lingo?

On Bollman! On Wyatt!

On Nowakowski and Pridgen!

They all run this year;

Another term is their mission!

From The News’ new home

In the district called Larkin

We cover the pols

And all of their barkin’.

They fill up our pages

As each day they hold court;

With Bills and the Sabres

Our top spectator sport.

To Moore’s poem that debuted

In the Sentinel of Troy

Back in 1823

Our regrets we deploy.

But once again this year

They’re the verses we choose

To say Happy Christmas to all

From The Buffalo News!