Analysis: The poetry of politics

‘Twas Christmas Day ‘22
And on the Capitol’s floor two
Kathy Hochul was sighing
An exclamation of “Phew!”
For the governor survived
A real challenge so rare;
Lee Zeldin gave Kathy
A mighty good scare.
From Long Island he came
Channeling inner Pataki.
But “Republicans can’t win;”
They all labeled him wacky.
But Lee came very close
With his main issue of crime,
Allowing this bad poem
To at least have a rhyme.
On murderers! On muggers!
On subway thugs too!
Lee Zeldin kept warning:
They’re coming after you!
Then one day Chris Jacobs,
Said “I’m done making runs,
“‘Cuz I can’t be a winner,
“If I come out against guns.”
So Langworthy and Carl
All snug in their beds,
Saw visions of Congress,
Dance in their heads.
Friends from the old days,
They once were like brothers.
But their primary turned ugly,
Trying to out-Trump each other.
In ‘23 we focus
On the top job in Erie;
Where after three terms,
Poloncarz does not appear weary.
He seems ready to launch
His bid for term four,
Though a bunch of Repubs
Want to show him the door.
On Rath! On Jacobs!
On West Seneca’s Dickson!
That fourth term for Mark
They figure on nixin’!
And then in a twinkling
We hear at City Hall
India Walton for Council,
Not discouraged at all.
After losing to Brown,
Is she targeting Wingo?
And will she resume,
Her socialist lingo?
On Bollman! On Wyatt!
On Nowakowski and Pridgen!
They all run this year;
Another term is their mission!
From The News’ new home
In the district called Larkin
We cover the pols
And all of their barkin’.
They fill up our pages
As each day they hold court;
With Bills and the Sabres
Our top spectator sport.
To Moore’s poem that debuted
In the Sentinel of Troy
Back in 1823
Our regrets we deploy.
But once again this year
They’re the verses we choose
To say Happy Christmas to all
From The Buffalo News!