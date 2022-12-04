Analysis: The New York Conservatives show their strength

Notes, news and observations about politics around here:

• The Conservatives continue as New York’s “major minor” party following the decent showing on their line for Lee Zeldin in last month’s contest for governor. They punch above their weight in the state’s fusion voting system. Indeed, Conservatives often provide the margin of victory for Republicans, especially in Erie County where Chairman Ralph Lorigo sponsors an annual radio campaign urging votes on his line just before election.

But Conservatives, Working Families and whatever flavors of the month pop up still sit at the kids’ table. Democratic “adults in the room” overwhelmingly rule the state, while Republicans remain a force.

Take the Erie County Legislature and its GOP minority. When Conservatives a few days ago proposed one of their own for a Legislature vacancy, Republicans sniffed that they would handle the matter.

“At the end of the day, it will be a Republican choice,” said former county Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, one of those jockeying for appointment to the vacancy. “Republicans (in the minority caucus) will have 100% authority to nominate someone.”

Mychajliw even labeled the Conservative plan “irrelevant.”

The Conservative effort surrounds the coming departure of Legislator Joe Lorigo, a Conservative and Ralph Lorigo’s son, who won a State Supreme Court seat in November. Ralph Lorigo proposes appointing Lindsey Lorigo – Joe Lorigo’s wife – in a scenario involving a whole lot of Lorigos. The chairman’s logic stems from County Charter stipulations that appointments to a vacancy must stem from the party of the departing legislator – hence a Conservative.

But Democrats changed all the rules when they took over Albany in 2019, easing the process for switching parties. Now a candidate such as Mychajliw – or anyone else – can declare as a Conservative on a Tuesday and switch back to Republican on a Wednesday.

Erie County GOP Chairman Michael Kracker says Lindsey Lorigo will be welcome to apply for the post, as well as Mychajliw and others mentioned, including Sandy Magnano, an unsuccessful 2022 Assembly candidate; Jim Malczewski, member of the Elma Town Council; and Amelia Greenan, West Seneca deputy supervisor. But the bet here is that via a few party switcheroos to come, the GOP will get the appointment.

• Not that all is gloom and doom for the Conservatives. Ralph Lorigo points out that Joe Lorigo won his Supreme Court seat over Buffalo City Judge Shannon Heneghan by 54,000 votes, which the chairman labels the biggest judicial plurality in memory.

“You have to go back decades to find a win by that score,” the chairman said. “And it shows you can lose Erie County by 40,000 votes and still do it.”

Ralph Lorigo noted that in the seven “out counties” of the Eighth Judicial District beyond Erie, Joe Lorigo won by 66,000 votes. He thinks it bodes well for future Republican-Conservative candidates, pointing out his son beat a seated judge in a gubernatorial year via the other counties, even when losing Erie by 40,000 votes.

“It opens the door for Republicans and Conservatives,” he said.

Circumstances will always dictate results in any given year, but the Lorigo results underscore that the counties beyond Erie cannot be taken for granted. Just ask Congressman-elect Nick Langworthy, who lost southern Erie County to Carl Paladino by a 2-to-1 tally in the June Republican primary for the 23rd Congressional District, only to win by similar 2-to-1 scores in the rural counties of the Southern Tier.

• The advent of a new Hochul administration means inevitable changes, prompting continuing speculation that County Executive Mark Poloncarz could take a high-profile post in Albany. Could be. Anything can happen. But those close to the situation say Poloncarz at this point is gearing up for an unprecedented fourth term. Those same sources say he will reap the rewards of a “tremendously successful” fundraiser this week.

Meanwhile, the Republican name gaining genuine attention in recent days? West Seneca Supervisor Gary Dickson.