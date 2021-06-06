Analysis: The mayoral debate that won't be

“The people of Buffalo know me and know where I stand on the issues,” he added. “The people who are running need to run their own campaigns.”

Brown has been through this drill before. In fact, he’s running for an unprecedented fifth term. From his refusal to debate, it’s fair to say he exudes confidence about his chances in the primary election.

But not everybody is pleased with the mayor’s “I’ve got better things to do” approach. Joan T. Parks, president of the League of Women Voters of Buffalo Niagara, is among them. Her organization has been sponsoring candidate debates for generations. The very name of the League attached to a debate event lends it not only legitimacy, but prestige.

The League will hold a virtual candidate forum for mayoral candidates on June 10. Other sponsors include the Buffalo Jewish Community Relations Council, Buffalo Urban League, National Action Network, NAACP Buffalo Branch, VOICE Buffalo and WNY Peace Center – all respected organizations.

“I am very disappointed because voters deserve to hear from candidates each time there is an election,” she said. “They deserve to hear what they have to say about their questions.”