Analysis: The Magic 8-Ball sees all. Maybe.

It’s that time of year to again fumble through the middle drawer of the Politics Column desk for an all-important instrument of political prognostication.

Amid the Ed-Rutkowski-for-County-Executive football cards, credentials for Walter Mondale’s visit to West Seneca during his 1984 presidential campaign, and an old shoe horn, we found our trusty Magic 8-Ball. The Oracle Orb. The Spherical See-er. The Poolball Predictor. We ask it again for a peek into the political year that lies ahead.

• Will the contest for governor of New York dominate the political headlines of 2022?

It is decidedly so.

Indeed, Democrats and Republicans alike will be gunning for Gov. Kathy Hochul as she seeks her own four-year term this fall. Since taking over for Andrew Cuomo following his August resignation, the Buffalo resident has employed all the powers of incumbency to shore up her position, and so far that seems to be working.

Hochul has gained the backing of state Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs, many of the state’s Democratic county organizations, is raising money at a dizzying rate and scores well in the polls.