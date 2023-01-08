Analysis: The Magic 8-Ball knows all. Or a lot, anyway.

It’s been a year since the Politics Column’s Magic 8-Ball emerged from its lair in the top drawer of a back row desk at The Buffalo News – the same secret enclave housing a 1982 directory of state media contacts and discarded campaign buttons for some guy named Griffin.

But as the Onyx Orb makes its annual daylight appearance, it once again signals a new year and all of its politics. So at the dawn of 2023, we again turn to the Poolball Predictor for the best semi-accurate prognostications this side of Ellicott Creek.

• Tell us, O Octo-Oracle. Will the contest for Erie County executive dominate our politics this year?

You may rely on it.

All indications point to Democrat Mark Poloncarz gearing up for an unprecedented fourth term. He is raising money, telling associates he is running, and appears ready to go.

It’s a difficult undertaking. The late Democrat Dennis Gorski sought a fourth term back in 1999, buoyed by generally favorable polling. But “shelf life” often enters the equation, especially in executive positions that sometimes spark a desire for change. Republican Joel Giambra represented the “fresh face” syndrome back in ’99, and dispatched one of the area’s dominant Democratic figures into retirement.

• Will Erie County Republican leaders seek another “fresh face” to take on the well-entrenched Poloncarz?

Ask again later.

So far, nobody in GOP Land is making overt moves toward a campaign. But well known names are entering the discussion. They include former Rep. Chris Jacobs, former State Sen. Ed Rath, and County Clerk Mickey Kearns – a Democrat who makes a habit out of winning on the Republican line.

But if the party seeks a fresh face, it might turn to West Seneca Supervisor Gary Dickson. He is a former FBI agent who won as a Republican in Democratic West Seneca – though he must raise mega-dollars just to make his name known.

• Jacobs has lots of money and is universally recognized. But tell us, O Spherical See-er, would the Dems dredge up his House vote against certifying Joe Biden’s election as president?

It is decidedly so.

Just as Jerry Zremski’s Jacobs exit interview story appeared in The News last week, Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner took to Twitter with hints at a Dem strategy against Jacobs.

“Jacobs voted against certifying the election of Joe Biden who defeated Trump. This alone disqualifies Chris Jacobs from ever again holding high – or any other – elected office,” he said, “and a cynical attempt at reinventing his image can’t change that fact.”

• Will the state GOP chairmanship return to Western New York when current party chief Nick Langworthy resigns later this month to concentrate on Congress?

My sources say no.

Langworthy championed Lee Zeldin’s 2022 gubernatorial candidacy, and Zeldin came close. Now, the party faces the question of whether Zeldin’s effort translates into new success in New York or a hopeless cause. One possible Langworthy successor is former Assemblyman Colin Schmitt, who lost a close congressional effort in November to Hudson Valley Democrat Pat Ryan and who showed up at December’s Erie GOP fundraiser.

• Turn your ebony and ivory countenance toward Albany, O Billiard Bloviator. Do you predict new prominence for Assemblywoman Monica Wallace, D-Lancaster?

Signs point to yes.

Democrats like their law prof assemblywoman. But reapportionment looms and she could once again appear vulnerable. Speaker Carl Heastie and company just named her chairwoman of the Majority Steering Committee to raise her profile and bestow more exposure in the event Republicans ever get serious about taking her on. So far, they have not.

• Will 2023 be the year that Democrats and Republicans from around Western New York put aside partisan differences and unite for the good of all?

Concentrate and ask again.