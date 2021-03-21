Analysis: The Erie County sheriff lottery

Some things to know about politics around here:

• A whole lot of people in Erie County want to be sheriff. So many, that primaries loom in both major parties. The Politics Column has been around a long time, but can’t remember the last time that happened.

Interestingly, people who don’t want to be sheriff are also figuring in the contest. That includes Kim Beaty, the former Buffalo deputy police commissioner who now heads security at Canisius College.

Beaty has told The Buffalo News she will not run after becoming a serious contender early in the process. She has also told leaders of the Democratic and Working Families parties she will not run (after some grumbling about her treatment by Dem leaders), as well as a number of close associates.

Nevertheless, former Legislature Chairwoman Betty Jean Grant continues to collect hundreds of signatures on designating petitions aimed at making Beaty the Democratic candidate. Working Families, meanwhile, says it will now await the outcome of the Democratic primary between Cheektowaga Assistant Chief Brian Gould and political activist Myles Carter to endorse.

Beaty isn’t talking now, adding to the question marks surrounding Grant’s efforts and Working Families’ delay.