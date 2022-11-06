Analysis: The end of an unforgettable campaign

It wasn’t supposed to be this way. The story of New York politics since 2002 has always started and ended with Democrats. But in 2022, Rep. Lee Zeldin’s campaign for governor puts our state into Republican play for the first time in memory, and a mesmerized electorate now looks forward to the results on Tuesday – Election Day.

For sure, Erie County will loom as one of the key locales. That’s because Erie County’s Democratic plurality of about 132,000 voters lands it squarely in blue turf. And in the past, if Republicans like Nelson Rockefeller and George Pataki were to win statewide, they succeeded partially via success in upstate’s largest county.

However, this year poses all kinds of question marks. For the first time in 140 years, the governor hails from Erie County. Nobody will be surprised if Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul wins here – she’s supposed to claim her home county. But by how much? If Hochul wins locally with only soft numbers – say in the low 50th percentile – it could prove a sign of statewide trouble.

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner thinks the furious efforts to rally local Democrats this weekend and Monday will benefit Hochul.

“I think Kathy will be elected governor on Tuesday and strongly believe she will win Erie County,” he said late last week. “I didn’t think that was the case all along.”

That’s because if a Republican is scoring in heavily Democratic New York, it will be reflected in Erie County among conservative Democratic strongholds like Cheektowaga, West Seneca and even South Buffalo. And how about Hochul’s hometown of Hamburg? The watchers will also pay close attention to the Democratic town that can also lean toward the GOP.

Zellner believes the message conveyed by Hochul and other Dems since the summer has evolved into more relevant topics like crime (Zeldin forced that issue) and the economy (which Zeldin pushed, too). Zellner likes the more pointed economic and anti-Trump message of the campaign’s latter stages, and says his troops “are as united as they have ever been.”

The chairman kicked off the final campaign weekend Friday with a Larkinville rally featuring Mayor Byron Brown, who commands his own political army that will work in sync with every other aspect of the party. And don’t forget labor and its thousands of workers.

Dems slated another event at Hochul headquarters in Hamburg for Saturday morning, President Biden is set to campaign with her in Westchester today, and the governor herself will address the traditional closing rally at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Statler. Then she heads to New York City and election night in downtown Manhattan.

Erie County Republican Chairman Michael Kracker also likes what he sees in Erie County. Nobody in his camp says Zeldin will win here, but they are confident of strong numbers. Kracker is also shoving his entire organization into the field.

“In my 15 years in politics I’ve never seen this kind of effort for a gubernatorial election,” he said. “We’ll use everything in our toolbox to make sure our people turn out to vote.”

Zeldin was slated to close his Western New York campaign Sunday morning outside West Seneca Town Hall before he heads to his midtown Manhattan HQ.

No matter how this turns out, it all ranks as one of the memorable elections for governor of our time.

…

• In case you missed it, local GOP types hosted a fundraiser for Rick Scott at the Buffalo Club a few days ago. The Republican senator from Florida appears to be widening his circle of supporters for whatever lies ahead.

• We don’t often get fired up about endorsements, but any nod from Baby Joe Mesi always makes news. The former heavyweight contender endorsed Ed Rath Friday for the same State Senate seat he unsuccessfully sought in 2008.

• Quote of the Week comes from state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy on Zeldin’s chances on Tuesday: “This is not a drill.”