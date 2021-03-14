Analysis: The Cuomo conundrum

Hochul, however, did not take the bait. She continues to lie low.

But Cuomo has handed the GOP a genuine issue. Langworthy might not have attracted a phalanx of cameras and notebooks last week without stuff like sexual harassment allegations and distorted nursing home data. But the chairman and his Repubs have a new and stronger platform. They’re using it.

Ditto on the homefront. The Erie County GOP is quite proud of its all-female ticket featuring Karen Healy-Case for sheriff and Lynne Dixon for comptroller. Ask them, and they will gladly take a few hours of your life to tell you about it.

Dixon, the former county legislator who waged a strong campaign against incumbent Democrat Mark Poloncarz for county executive in 2019, is now weighing in, too. She sees “a level of hypocrisy” among local Democrats who champion #MeToo women’s issues but fail to more strongly condemn Cuomo.

“I’m not saying he’s guilty, the governor will have his opportunity [to defend himself],” Dixon said. “But if you’re only sometimes outraged, you’re putting politics ahead of people.

”And I don’t see a lot of our local representatives being very vocal about this,” she added.