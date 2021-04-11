Analysis: Strange doings among New York Democrats

A few days ago during a virtual fundraiser for Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner, some big timers beamed in to support the leader of upstate New York’s largest Democratic organization.
Of course, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul made her virtual appearance. She’s a Buffalonian who has always been close to Zellner’s crew.
But as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo continues to squirm under probes of alleged sexual harassment, as well as disguising Covid-19 data (amid a host of other allegations), Hochul is viewed these days in a different light. Should Cuomo be forced from office, she would take over as leader of the Empire State.
But wait – there’s more. Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, with lots of friends in Western New York following a long career in the Assembly and as the state’s chief fiscal officer, joined those paying homage to the Erie chairman. And DiNapoli would certainly qualify as a potential candidate for governor (should the need arise, mind you).
Then came the Long Island contingent. It included Rep. Tom Suozzi, a former mayor of Glen Cove, Nassau County executive and unsuccessful gubernatorial candidate in the 2006 primary dominated by Eliot Spitzer. Suozzi has lot of local connections too.
Not to be outdone, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone also chimed in for Zellner. The Dems often mention him as a potential statewide candidate who hails from the important Long Island suburbs.
Has the earth stopped spinning on its axis? Will the sun rise in the east tomorrow? And could it be that New York Democrats are daring to even contemplate pulling back the curtain on the Great and Powerful Cuomo?
“One way or another, we’re going to have a robust statewide campaign next year,” Zellner said after the event. “And I think you’re going to see more campaign activity looking at next year.”
Jay Jacobs, the governor’s hand-picked state Democratic chairman, also landed in the laptops of those attending Zellner’s virtual event. Cuomo counts no more loyal ally than Jacobs, but the chairman is OK with top level Dems at least looking at next year.
“In the business of politics, it’s always smart that if an opportunity arises, you prepare to benefit from it,” Jacobs said. “So I have fault for no one to be out there. The Democratic Party has no shortage of quality aspirants ... that should be no problem in 2022 – should the governor not run.”
The Republican globe, meanwhile, is spinning quite nicely on its own axis. Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island announced his official candidacy Thursday, kicking off a very early campaign immediately following more details of Cuomo’s alleged transgressions against female staffers.
In the view of many Republicans, Zeldin has emerged as the frontrunner. But there are others, including former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino (the 2014 GOP candidate), former White House aide Andrew Giuliani (son of the former mayor of New York), and possibly Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (the 2018 candidate).
State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy has summoned them all to Albany on April 19 to make their case before a confab of county leaders. Langworthy has labeled electing a Republican governor his top priority, even if another uphill battle looms in ultra-Democratic New York.
Cuomo, of course, will have something to say about all this. He continues to deny any of the accusations leveled at him, though these days he hides behind “Covid restrictions” to avoid nosy reporters. He boasts almost $17 million in his campaign treasury, commands a vast political organization, and covets the fourth term that his father – the late Gov. Mario Cuomo – failed to achieve.
But the mere fact that Democrats are moving around the state – even if by video calls right now – questions the “natural order” of New York politics. So does a Republican congressman ready to give up his Washington career for an underdog run for governor.
The world is mixed up. It’s not supposed to be like this. And the advice here is to check out that eastern sky tomorrow morning – just to make sure.