Analysis: Strange doings among New York Democrats

Has the earth stopped spinning on its axis? Will the sun rise in the east tomorrow? And could it be that New York Democrats are daring to even contemplate pulling back the curtain on the Great and Powerful Cuomo?

“One way or another, we’re going to have a robust statewide campaign next year,” Zellner said after the event. “And I think you’re going to see more campaign activity looking at next year.”

Jay Jacobs, the governor’s hand-picked state Democratic chairman, also landed in the laptops of those attending Zellner’s virtual event. Cuomo counts no more loyal ally than Jacobs, but the chairman is OK with top level Dems at least looking at next year.

“In the business of politics, it’s always smart that if an opportunity arises, you prepare to benefit from it,” Jacobs said. “So I have fault for no one to be out there. The Democratic Party has no shortage of quality aspirants ... that should be no problem in 2022 – should the governor not run.”

The Republican globe, meanwhile, is spinning quite nicely on its own axis. Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island announced his official candidacy Thursday, kicking off a very early campaign immediately following more details of Cuomo’s alleged transgressions against female staffers.