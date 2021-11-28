Analysis: Stefan Mychajliw moves on to Act 5 in a varied career

Suozzi, you may recall, embraced Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s re-election effort, while strongly opposing the socialism of opponent India Walton.

• Speaking of New York mayors, keep your eye on outgoing Bill de Blasio over the next few weeks, too. The mayor told The Buffalo News a few days ago he will travel the state after leaving Gracie Mansion on Dec. 31 to promote his proposals for universal pre-K, expanded after-school hours and other education initiatives.

The conclusion here is that de Blasio is passionate about such issues, but taking the state’s political temperature outside the five boroughs may also determine whether he enters the gubernatorial fray.

• A candidacy by de Blasio, one of the Democratic Party’s true progressives, most likely won’t fly with Assemblyman David DiPietro. The East Aurora Republican again earned a perfect, 100% rating from the state’s Conservative Party. Can’t get any more conservative than that.