Analysis: St. Joe's cements its place in political spotlight

Good government groups like the League of Women Voters often sponsor debates and forums during campaign season for candidate grilling by questioners and opinion forming by voters. But this year, Brown and Walton failed to recognize the need and desire of voters to hear from these very different candidates during a once-in-a-lifetime general election for mayor.

During the primary campaign, Brown refused to debate. He all but ignored his upstart opponent, never even mentioning her name. He was too busy guiding the city through its pandemic response, he said then, to engage his from-out-of-nowhere challenger.

Back then, Walton said the mayor’s refusal “undermines democracy.”

“We look to the GOP as guilty of voter suppression, but this is just an injustice,” she said. “I’m not a career politician and have ideas that vary from what he stands for.”

Then Walton stunned Brown in the June 22 primary. Suddenly, the mayor wanted to debate. And just as suddenly, Walton didn’t.

“We believe it more appropriate to prepare to take office than to engage in a lengthy series of debates with a candidate who wouldn’t debate India until she beat him,” Walton spokesman Jesse Myerson said in early September.