Analysis: Spotlight on the Hochuls

All kinds of stars, moons and planets are converging to mark this week as pivotal in New York’s 2022 political season.

First is the budget process that late last week was still underway in the Capitol – complete with the familiar gathering of the governor (Kathy Hochul), the Assembly speaker (Carl Heastie), and the Senate majority leader (Andrea Stewart-Cousins).

That confab used to be called “three men in a room.” It can be considered progress that it now is labeled “three people in a room,” but any march toward transparency of the room’s negotiations ends there. Despite promises upon assuming office last August, Hochul last week absorbed her share of criticism for lack of transparency – just like all the governors before her.

In addition, the sausage making known as the budget process occurs during a gubernatorial election year. And that opens the door to all kinds of political chicanery. Take the criticism leveled at Hochul regarding the employment of her husband, Bill. She thought she had addressed it early on. And she did. But charges of conflict of interest continue.

That’s because Bill Hochul serves as general counsel to Delaware North Cos., which holds a lucrative concessions contract at Highmark Stadium, the current home of the Buffalo Bills. That led some to raise questions, because as part of the budget process, the state has promised $600 million for a new stadium in Orchard Park slated to open in 2026.

Opponents pounced. Rep. Tom Suozzi of Nassau County, who is challenging the governor in the June Democratic primary, never directly charged a conflict. But the implication was clear.

“It’s the biggest giveaway in NFL history (for 8 home games per year) and Hochul’s husband just happens to represent Delaware North which has the concessions contract in the current stadium,” Suozzi said. “We can build a stadium, but let’s have the billionaire pay, not the fans and taxpayers!”

The congressman lumped a lot into his broadside, since the governor also got lambasted last week for aiding “billionaires” Terry and Kim Pegula in a plan that ultimately aims to keep the Bills in Buffalo.

Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels joined the attack, still seething over Gov. Hochul’s move to force the tribe’s disputed payment of overdue casino revenues – just in time to apply those dollars to the new stadium project.

“I’m sure that was welcome news to the governor’s husband, whose company not only operates video lottery terminals within the Seneca Nation’s supposed gaming exclusivity zone with the state’s blessing, but the company will also make millions of dollars in concession business inside the state-owned stadium,” Pagels said. “And it’s being paid for on the backs of the Seneca Nation. Quite a sweetheart deal.”

Hochul spokeswoman Hazel Crampton-Hays shot back, emphasizing that Delaware North will have to compete for any business at the new stadium.

“Gov. Hochul is committed to the strictest ethical standards and restoring trust in government,” Crampton-Hays said. “Delaware North is not a party to the stadium negotiations and any future decisions about vendors at the new stadium would be made by the Bills alone.”

And the governor last year attested in writing that she will recuse herself from anything to do with Delaware North. At the time, Bill Hochul also agreed to recuse himself from any supervisory role over Delaware North government affairs or corporate compliance staff, would not involve himself in any of the firm’s dealings in or with New York State, and would receive no incentive payments for the company’s performance in the state.

But this is New York. Passions against the deal run high in New York City, especially among left-leaning Democrats in the Legislature howling about “giveaways” to “billionaires.”

Suozzi continued his criticism on Thursday, accusing Hochul of “botching the budget process” and assailing the stadium deal in an approach that will probably require further explanation in Western New York.

And because this is election year, it’s a sure bet that Bill Hochul’s employment will not go away as an issue.

