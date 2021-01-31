Analysis: Sparks in Erie County's 2021 politics

• And speaking of Hardwick, his comptroller candidacy will now create a vacancy on the November ballot for his seat in County Hall. Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner says the party is expected to nominate Tonawanda Council Member John Bargnesi to run for the Hardwick post.

• Zellner also reports that he has received requests for a Democratic mayoral endorsement from activist India Walton and the four-term incumbent, Byron Brown.

The mayor’s request proves significant. While nobody doubts he will “strive for five” and seek an unprecedented fifth term as head of New York’s second largest city, the move marks the most tangible sign yet that he will run.

Zellner does not expect the party’s Executive Committee to consider the mayoral race until late February. Brown will probably have to make an official declaration by then.

• The chairman also reports that the Democratic field for Supreme Court is also beginning to take shape. He expects Justice Frank Caruso to seek reelection, as well as attorneys John Licata of Erie County and Grace Hanlon of Chautauqua County, who ran unsuccessfully in 2016.

Caruso will run for his seat, while the others (and yet-to-be-determined Republicans) will replace Justices Fred Marshall and Dennis Ward, who will reach age 70 and be barred from running again.

