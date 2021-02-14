Analysis: Sheriff politics, the SAFE way

Down Sardinia way – or for that matter, in Concord, Wales, Newstead and many of Erie County’s rural towns – the signs remain.

“Repeal the Safe Act,” they plead.

Eight years after New York passed the tough gun control law that restricts criminals and the mentally ill from buying guns while banning some assault weapons, the controversy continues.

Despite the signs, the SAFE Act remains the law in New York with no prospects of repeal. But that doesn’t mean voters won’t hear about it during the 2021 campaign for Erie County sheriff.

In the crowded race to succeed Tim Howard as the county’s top cop, several candidates say they will not enforce the SAFE Act. Though none claims status of constitutional scholar, several pronounce the SAFE Act “unconstitutional.”

Therefore, they say, they will not enforce the law.

Other candidates waffle. They say they “don’t know right now” or will not comment. But they’ve seen those signs in rural Erie County, and know that Howard also vowed not to enforce Albany’s edict.